Ben Schwartz Had No Idea He Was Famous On TikTok PA/NBC

The cast of Parks and Recreation is reuniting after five years for a one-off charity special.

We recently had a whopping 25 minutes with actor and comedian Ben Schwartz, who played Jean-Ralphio Saperstein in the beloved series, to ask whatever we wanted to.

As a massive fan of Schwartz, who recently starred in Sonic the Hedgehog, you might wonder what tasty tidbits I uncovered during our chat.

Sonic the hedgehog Paramount Pictures

Because we were so fluh-ussshhhh with time I could have asked him anything; what it’s like portraying the world’s fastest hedgehog, why he looks exactly the same as Stranger Things star Joe Keery or even what to expect from his upcoming role in Netflix’s Space Force.

But instead of asking him any of that, I subjected him to almost half an hour of the most intense and unusual interviewing I’m sure he has ever experienced.

You know the drill: this is The Ten…

NBC

1) You’ve got a time machine, where’s the first place you’re going?

Ben Schwartz: Woah… Ok… This is blowing my mind. Umm, if I had a time machine… Oh man, I would maybe want to go to Woodstock just to check out the music there.

UNILAD: Ooh… I like that.

Ben Schwartz: I would never do that Back to the Future thing where I just go back to see a younger version of myself.

UNILAD: [Laughing] Why?

Ben Schwartz: Like, what am I going to say? ‘In 30 years you’re still going to look very Jewish!’

I don’t think I need that [laughs]. I think… Just going and seeing some of the artists from that era.

UNILAD: Anywhere else?

Ben Schwartz: Man… If it’s like a Rick and Morty situation where I can just go anywhere I want? Oh I would go everywhere.

It would be the ultimate way to travel.

PA Images

2) What’s the most famous-person thing you’ve ever done?

Ben Schwartz: What’s the most famous-person thing?

UNILAD: Yeah… The most celebrity thing. Like calling ahead and saying… ‘You know who it is’ [winks].

Ben Schwartz: Ohh… I… I have… I could never… never say my own name because that’s just… Nobody knows who I am.

UNILAD: [Laughs]

Ben Schwartz: My ego doesn’t function that way. My ego functions in the opposite way.

Where it’s like, if I’m doing a red carpet… Even if it’s for a movie I’m starring in, I’ll be like… ‘I don’t want to bother them, they don’t care’.

UNILAD: [Laughing] That’s very modest of you!

Ben Schwartz: I would just be filled with anxiety at the thought of bothering anybody [laughs].

It’s very British of me.

UNILAD: [Laughing] That’s amazing. A secret Brit. I love it.

Ben Schwartz: I’ll go to red carpets and they’ll be like ‘who are you?’ and I’ll be like ‘I’m so sorry I’ll get out of here’.

PA Ima

UNILAD: You’re pretty famous on TikTok though? What’s that like?

Ben Schwartz: TikTok?

UNILAD: Are you not across this?

Ben Schwartz: [Laughing] What?

UNILAD: You know… ‘Don’t be suspicious’ from Parks and Recreation is one of the most popular…

Ben Schwartz: [Laughing] No… What? Tell me what that means… I’ve only ever done one thing for TikTok but that was a press thing.

UNILAD: [Laughing] No way… So you don’t even know…

Ben Schwartz: [Laughing] Tell me what this means and how I can find out more about it…

UNILAD: [Laughing] This is amazing. It’s one of the most popular sounds on the app, you’ve got to use it when you’re doing something sneaky…

Ben Schwartz: [Laughing] Really?

UNILAD: Yeah it’s huge, across the world… It’s massive.

Ben Schwartz: Oh my god. I need to find out more. I’m going on Twitter right now to ask how I can see this.

UNILAD: Honestly it’s massive. I feel happy that I’ve told you that today.

Ben Schwartz: [Laughing and reading tweets] Oh my god. Wonderful.

don't be suspicious parks and rec NBC

3) If you weren’t an actor and a comedian, what do you think you’d be doing with your life?

Ben Schwartz: Ohh… Probably, I mean now you’ve said it, I’d be looking to invent a time machine. I wasn’t sure it was possible, but now you’ve explained in question one that it is, I will devote my life to that.

UNILAD: [Laughing] That’s amazing. So you… You would just become Rick and/or Morty?

Ben Schwartz: Listen… When I actually pull it off… Ohh, it’s on.

4) UNILAD: You have one wish and it has to be selfish, what do you wish for? No world peace

Ben Schwartz: What… So it can’t be for anybody but me?

UNILAD: Uh-huh. You’ve got to be completely selfish… What’s it going to be?

Ben Schwartz: Ugh… Err… Man you are taking the thread of reality and you are just… [laughing] You are just… Stomping all over it.

UNILAD: [Laughs]

Ben Schwartz: I’m travelling through time… I’ve got a goddamn genie in my back pocket…

UNILAD: [Laughs]

Ben Schwartz: I would say… Hmm. You know what I’ve always wanted?

UNILAD: Hit me.

Ben Schwartz: [Laughing] I wish… I wish I could fly.

UNILAD: Yeah?

Ben Schwartz: But it couldn’t be a Monkey Paw type thing… Where you could fly but you’re terrible and you’re going to crash.

I don’t want that. I don’t want you to Monkey Paw me out of nowhere.

UNILAD: [Laughs]

Ben Schwartz: [Laughing] I want the ability to fly… But also to land safely. Because then I could travel anywhere I wanted.

It would be so amazing… To not only do that but to be able to see so many different places.

And I’d want to go fast. I’d love to be able to visit my parents in a couple of seconds from LA to New York.

5) Whose career are you secretly jealous of?

Ben Schwartz: Who am I secretly jealous of? Ohh… I don’t know about jealous but I look up to a million people.

Garry Shandling’s career, The Larry Sanders Show is absolutely incredible… I love what Jason Bateman is doing…. I love that Jason Bateman could be in all different types of movies… You know… And he’ll direct and be so in control and wonderful. I love what he’s done with his career. It’s pretty remarkable.

I love the movies Chris Pratt is doing… Man, I look up to so many people. Billy Crystal, he’s just amazing. He’s just as wonderful as you want him to be. He’s so kind to me we’ve become real friends. To work with him and watch him work… It was… A dream thing. The best part of it all is that even throughout all of this we still text each other, call each other, support each other. It’s been a very surreal process to have someone like him in my life. I truly think he is incredible.

PA Images

6) What is your strongest held opinion? What is a hill you’re willing to die on?

Ben Schwartz: What hill… Am I willing… To die on?

UNILAD: [Laughing] Yeah… We’re getting serious now.

Ben Schwartz: Ohh… Uhh… Wow… Ok, I think that lactose intolerant milk… Still affects people with dairy issues.

UNILAD: [Laughing] What?

Ben Schwartz: I don’t know why. For some reason… It still hurts my stomach. But I’ll come to England, and I’ll have milk and cheese and have far less problems.

UNILAD: [Laughing] Amazing. Well, it’s fair to say I wasn’t expecting that.

Ben Schwartz: There’s a conspiracy against my stomach and that’s a fact.

7) What’s something you’ve never admitted publicly but you’ll tell me right now?

Ben Schwartz: Ohh… I mean… Over the course of this quarantine, I have eaten more than four boxes of Mint Milano Cookies.

UNILAD: Mint Milano Cookies? What are they?

Ben Schwartz: Do you not know what they are? They are the most amazing chocolate cookies… And there’s a mint version of them … It’s just a beautiful little treat.

UNILAD: Ohh… I like the sound of them.

Ben Schwartz: One of the ways I’ve found myself coping is with sugar. I’m addicted to Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups… I’ve eaten so many of them.

UNILAD: [Laughing] I’m extremely jealous of your quarantine snacks. Mine have all been very unusual.

Ben Schwartz: Oh yeah?

UNILAD: Yeah… The other day I was really desperate and all the stores were closed so I had a tortilla with some chocolate sauce in it…

Ben Schwartz: [Laughing] What?

UNILAD: I told my friends about it because it’s actually quite similar to a crêpe…

Ben Schwartz: [Laughing] That is the saddest thing I have ever heard in my entire life.

UNILAD: [Laughing] I mean… I… I’m willing to accept that assessment.

8) You’re stuck living the same day over and over (we obviously wrote these questions long before quarantine existed), what day would it be and why?

Ben Schwartz: Ohh wow… Hmm… I bet it would be a day from my childhood.

UNILAD: Aww.

Ben Schwartz: I think it would be a day where I was experiencing something for the first time… Like going to Disneyland.

Or I used to have these great birthdays at my house in the Bronx. I feel like that is like… When you don’t really understand what is happening perfectly… But you’re just ingesting all the goodness and the happiness… When you’d just watch cartoons and play videogames all day.

Having a day around that would be pretty sensational.

9) Have you ever been left convinced – or at least persuaded – by a fake news story about yourself?

Ben Schwartz: Ohh… I think one story said I was engaged once.

UNILAD: [Laughing] Ohh?

Ben Schwartz: I don’t even think I was dating someone at the time.

UNILAD: [Laughing] That’s the kind of thing I always imagine Hollywood publicists plant.

Ben Schwartz: [Laughing] I was not famous at all… And I definitely did not have a publicist.

10) If you had to remove one colour from the world forever, which would it be and why?

Ben Schwartz: Woah… What a great question. Umm… It can’t be blue, if I say blue I literally lose all of my voiceover work.

UNILAD: [Laughs]

Ben Schwartz: Hmm… What colour would it be? Ohh… You know what I could do by the way?

UNILAD: Go for it…

Ben Schwartz: I’m a little colour blind when it comes to dark blues and blacks.

UNILAD: Ohh really?

Ben Schwartz: Yeah… The shade in between dark blue and black… I can’t tell the difference between a dark navy or a black suit… I have no idea.

UNILAD: [Laughs]

Ben Schwartz: Whatever that is… The shade between navy and black… I would remove that.

UNILAD: That is actually a very good answer. I imagine in your line of work it makes black tie events a lot more difficult?

Ben Schwartz: I’ve probably turned up to many black-tie events in navy suits because I can’t tell the difference.

UNILAD: [Laughing] Brilliant.

Parks and Recreation returns to NBC for a half-hour scripted special on April 30.

If you fancy catching more of Ben, Middleditch & Schwartz is now streaming on Netflix, while Space Force premieres on the platform on May 29.