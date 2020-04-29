Bend It Like Beckham To Stream For Free On YouTube Lionsgate

Bend It Like Beckham will soon be available to stream on YouTube along with some other fantastic films.

Advert

Lionsgate UK will be streaming four films each Saturday throughout May for free as part of it’s ‘Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies’ experience.

We’re all missing properly going to the cinema and eating our body weight in popcorn, so with this in mind, Lionsgate wanted to ensure people could still enjoy some kind of cinematic experience while in quarantine.

BITB Lionsgate

As well as this, the film company will be supporting NHS Charities Together COVID-19 Urgent Appeal and The Film and TV Charity COVID-19 Emergency Response.

Advert

Starting this Saturday, May 2nd, the BAFTA award winning film La La Land will be available to watch on Lionsgate’s YouTube channel, followed by Eddie the Eagle on May 9, Bend it Like Beckham on May 16 and The Hunger Games on May 23.

Adding to the fun will be an array of celebrity hosts introducing the films including Edith Bowman, Keith Lemon, Jack Whitehall and Jonathan Ross.

Hunger Games Lionsgate

Still missing that popcorn? Lionsgate UK have teamed up with Joe & Seph’s gourmet popcorn who have created three exclusive bundles for the month long event.

The company will be giving ‘Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies’ watchers 10% off its bundles as well as having the popcorn delivered to their doorstep.

Zygi Kamasa, CEO Lionsgate UK spoke about the month-long film fun saying:

Although there is nothing quite like watching a film on the big screen, Lionsgate Live! is a great chance for the UK to come together and celebrate the cinematic experience from home.

Happy watching, everyone!

Advert