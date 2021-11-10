Benedict Cumberbatch Accidentally Poisoned Himself Three Times Trying To Get In Character For His New Film

Netflix/Alamy

Benedict Cumberbatch has revealed he got a little too into character on the set of his latest film, leading him to accidentally poison himself three times.

While on the set of The Power Of The Dog, in which he plays a sadistic rancher named Phil Burbank, Cumberbatch said he was determined to take on his character’s habits and hobbies, including his very specific approach to smoking.

In the 1967 novel by Thomas Savage on which the film is based, Burbank has cigarettes ‘perfectly rolled with one-hand’ – a detail Cumberbatch decided to replicate for the movie.

That meant that rather than smoking the nicotine-free herbal cigarettes most actors smoke when filming, he used real tobacco, and smoked so many of the cigarettes that he gave himself nicotine poisoning.

‘That was really hard. Filterless rollies, just take after take after take. I gave myself nicotine poisoning three times. When you have to smoke a lot, it genuinely is horrible,’ the Sherlock actor told Esquire, revealing that he also took up a number of Burbank’s other habits, including learning how to castrate a bull and refusing to take baths or showers.

‘I wanted that layer of stink on me. I wanted people in the room to know what I smelt like…It was hard, though. It wasn’t just in rehearsals,’ he explained.

According to AV, Cumberbatch also took lessons in whittling, braiding, ironmongering and banjoing as he fully immersed himself in Burbank’s life, and spent weeks undergoing ‘ranch training’ in Montana ahead of the shoot in New Zealand.

The Power of the Dog stars Cumberbatch alongside Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, and is directed by Jane Campion. It’s set to launch on Netflix on December 1.