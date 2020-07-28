Benedict Cumberbatch Surprises New York Comic Book Store Dressed As Doctor Strange Scott Derrickson/Twitter

One day, Doctor Strange walked into a comic book store… no, this isn’t the start of a crap joke.

Advert

Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson has released some footage of the moment Benedict Cumberbatch walked into a New York comic book store in full superhero garb, leaving visitors gobsmacked.

The moment happened four years ago while filming the first movie, and while photos were shared online of the surreal moment at the time, this is the first time the video footage has been shared.

Watch it here:

Advert

Derrickson shared the clip on Twitter today, July 28, with the caption:

Never before shown moment. While shooting in Manhattan right in front of a comic book store, I spontaneously suggested to Benedict that he go inside and he agreed.

The video has already been liked almost 37,000 times as well as being retweeted 9,700 times.

People have thanked the director for sharing the clip, with many saying it made their day. One person said, ‘That’s amazing. Benedict seems like such a good dude’, while another dubbed the actor a ‘class act’.

Derrickson practically had to drag the actor out, saying, ‘Alright, we have to go. Let’s go. We have to make a movie.’

In the clip, Cumberbatch jokes to the comic book store employee if he can get a job there if the movie doesn’t work out. The man agrees on the condition that the Sherlock actor maintained an American accent – something he keeps up the during the whole encounter.

Cumberbatch agreed to the terms, dubbing his native English accent as ‘snooty’.

Advert

Dr Strange Marvel Studios

Fortunately for the actor, he didn’t end up having to work there as the 2016 movie was a huge hit, receiving great reviews including 89% from Rotten Tomatoes, 7.5/10 from IMDb and 4/5 from Common Sense Media.

Cumberbatch went on to star as the Marvel character in Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

The second Doctor Strange movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, was confirmed last summer and is set to drop November 5, 2021. Its initial release date was May 7, 2021, but it was pushed back due to Black Widow‘s release date also being moved back, reported Digital Spy. Black Widow is now set to be released November 6, 2020.

end game Marvel Studios

Several other Marvel movie release dates have been delayed in light of the ongoing health crisis. These include Thor: Love & Thunder, Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel 2.

As disappointing as the delays are, I’m sure they will all be worth the wait.