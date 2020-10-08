Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange To Appear In Spider-Man 3

Marvel Studios

Benedict Cumberbatch is set to appear as Doctor Strange in the third Spider-Man film in the MCU.

The bearded genius is set to appear as a mentor to the web slinger the next instalment in the joint production between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios.

Following the tragic death of Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame, Peter Parker is now bereft of a father figure in the comicbook universe.

The next film will also see the return of Jamie Foxx in the role of Electro, who previously appeared in The Amzing Spider-Man 2 opposite Spidey Andrew Garfield, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

The how and why of the involvement of Electro (from the Sony Universe) and Doctor Strange in the next Spider-Man film is set to be explored in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, where the surgeon-cum-sorcerer will reportedly explore even more alternate realities – like other studio’s movies, we’re guessing – and presumably circle the square of decades of confusing movie IP deals.

The as yet untitled Spider-Man 3 (not to be confused with the Sam Raimi masterpiece) is set to begin filming in Atlanta, Georgia, later this month, meanwhile cameras are due to start rolling soon in London for the Doctor Strange sequel.

Neither Marvel Studios nor Sony have commented on the news.

The third Spider-Man instalment will see Jon Watts return to the director’s chair with Tom Holland as said Spider-Man and loved co-stars Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Tony Revolori and Jacob Batalon also expected to return.

Cumberbatch and Holland made memorable scenes in the heartwrenching climax of Avengers: Infinity War and we can’t wait to see the Brit actors return for some classic bromance action on the big screen soon.

Spider-Man 3 is set to swing into cinemas December 17, 2021.