Best Ads From The 2021 Super Bowl

It’s nearly time for Super Bowl LV. Ahead of the Buccaneers and Chiefs going to war, we’ve gathered the best ads dropped for the occasion.

Each year, America’s biggest sporting event sparks some of the biggest all-star adverts and trailers. With cherished air time going to the highest bidders, it’s a huge opportunity for the world’s biggest companies to stand out from the rest and rack up likes, comments, retweets well into the night.

2021 is no different. From Flatthew McConaughey to Edgar Scissorhands, the corporate machine has produced some terrific commercials. Let’s check out the cream of the crop.

Timothée Chalamet as the son of Edward Scissorhands for Cadillac

Having grown up falling in love with Tim Burton’s 1990 gothic fairytale, the Call Me By Your Name star leaped at the chance to leave his mark on the iconic character.

However, instead of filling Johnny Depp’s shoes, he plays his teenage son Edgar, with Winona Ryder also reprising her role. Sharp-fingered shenanigans and electric car satisfaction ensue.

‘Let’s grab a beer’ for Anheuser-Busch

More than a year on from normal life being upended, it’s the small moments people miss most. Sitting round a table with friends and colleagues, going for a spur-of-the-moment pint with pals, sharing a drink in times of strife, happiness and boredom – it’s been a while since we’ve heard the words: ‘Let’s grab a beer.’

The Anheuser-Busch ad’s closing message is perfect: ‘It’s never just about the beer. It’s about being together.’

As a group of horses stand tall, attached to a carriage, one Boston man comes along and pulls out the pin. What starts as a moment of triumph, as the Clydesdales are finally set free, soon evolves into chaos as the locals run and jump to dodge the calamitous animals.

The man says: ‘Whoops, didn’t see that coming.’ The solution? A Samuel Adams Wicked Hazy IPA.

Flat Matthew McConaughey for Doritos 3D

The True Detective star and Oscar-winner features in the latest ad from the crisps giant – only, something is off. Is it his voice? Nah. Is it his hair? No, not quite. Is it his clothes? Well, not exactly. Maybe, it’s the fact he’s a 2D version of himself in a 3D world. Don’t worry, Flatthew can’t get you.

It’s a slightly nightmarish commercial, to be honest. However, it works for the product: Doritos 3D, puffed up versions of the tortilla chips we know and love.

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Shaggy for Cheetos

Some crisps are easy to nab. Pringles don’t really leave a mark, Walkers are pretty easy depending on the flavour, Quavers have a smell but no detectable evidence on your face or hands. However, Cheetos aren’t subtle.

In this ad, Kunis keeps stealing Kutcher’s Cheetos. Via Shaggy, she has the perfect excuse: ‘It wasn’t me.’

Wayne’s World reunion for Uber Eats

Wayne’s World, party time, excellent! It’s been 28 years since we last seen Mike Myers and Dana Carve’s headbanging rockers – but now, in aid of Uber Eats, the pair are back with an important message.

‘2020 man, that was a great year… NOT,’ they say, before revealing that it’s a teaser for a bigger ad during the game. Keep your eyes peeled.

Michael B. Jordan as Alexa for Amazon

For those who have Amazon Alexa devices in your home, you become quite well-acquainted with your cyber helper. If you could give them any real-life body, who would you choose? Well, Amazon chose for you. ‘It took us a while, but we’ve found a new body for Alexa. Who knew Alexa had abs?’

If you’d like to live out your fantasy of having ‘People’s Sexiest Man Alive’ at your beck and call, this is the ad for you.

‘Finish Strong’ for Ford

Instead of trying to work around the pandemic, Ford’s Super Bowl ad directly addressed COVID-19, paying tribute to front line workers and those making sacrifices every day in aid of ‘holding the line’ and keeping us safe.

‘Let’s look out for each other, we’re so close… so close,’ the ad says, before reminding us of the lives we’ll return to one day.