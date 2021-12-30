Best-Loved Family Movie Revealed By Brits

DreamWorks/20th Century Studios

Whether surrounded by grandparents and little kids or simply curling up by yourself for a movie night, there’s nothing quite as comforting as a feel-good family film.

The genre is a token of the Christmas holidays as numerous heartwarming stories pop up on Netflix, fill the cinemas and take over the TV guide, their easy familiarity quickly captivating audiences and encouraging people to settle in for some fun entertainment, maybe with a plate of leftovers or box of chocolates.

There are a whole range of family films out there, thanks in great part to the work of Disney and Pixar, so if you’re struggling to settle on something to watch then why not take on the advice of the British public, who have voted to reveal the best-loved family movie.

Conducted by Compare The Market, the survey of 1,500 British parents revealed the top 25 best-loved family films span decades, from the 1964 version of Mary Poppins to 2019’s The Lion King.

It goes without saying that there were hundreds of films released over this period of 57 years, but there was one family film in particular that managed to secure the majority of the vote to emerge as Brits’ best-loved family film.

I’ll give you a hint: ‘Andy’s coming!’

That’s right, even with its ageing animation and short run-time, the beloved 1995 film Toy Story secured the top spot with 41% of the vote, edging out the smash-hit musical Frozen and the 1994 version of The Lion King, which came in second and third place, respectively.

Shrek fans may be interested – or outraged – to know that everyone’s favourite ogre came in fourth place, followed by 1971’s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory rounding out the top five.

Though some film fans may feel Shrek’s clever innuendos or Gene Wilder’s fantastical chocolate factory may have deserved better, Toy Story’s number one rating is backed up by its impressive approval rating of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as the critical acclaim earned by its screenplay, musical score and vocal performances.

Interestingly, Toy Story’s sequels didn’t appear to be as much of a hit with respondents as the original, with none of the second, third or fourth films managing to secure a place in the top 25.

Still, whatever the flick, an impressive 98% of respondents agreed that watching a film as a family brings them closer together, while 78% expressed the belief that seeing a film at the cinema is more exciting than watching something at home.

Plus, though the term ‘family film’ might imply the title is one for the kids to enjoy, 37% of the nation’s parents are more than happy to watch the much-loved films without their children, while another 60% have confessed to taking their youngsters to see a kid’s film for their own entertainment.

There’s definitely no shame in turning back to old classics – evidently, many of us do it – and when the choices are as brilliant as Tom Hanks’ animated cowboy and Mike Myers’ frustrated fairy-tale creature, you really can’t go wrong.

If you’re still in need of some Christmastime film inspiration, see the full list of the top 25 movies below:

Toy Story (1995) 41% Frozen (2013) 36% The Lion King (1994) 31% Shrek (2001) 29% Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 28% Matilda (1996) 27% Mrs Doubtfire (1993) 26% Mary Poppins (1964) 25% Back to the Future (1985) 25% E.T (1985) 25% The Goonies (1985) 25% Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001) 25% Finding Nemo (2003) 23% Beauty and the Beast (1991) 22% The Lion King (2019) 22% Moana (2016) 22% Jumanji (1995) 22% The Greatest Showman (2017) 21% Despicable Me (2010) 21% Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2015) 21% Ghostbusters (1984) 19% Monsters Inc (2014) 19% The Jungle Book (1967) 18% Paddington (2014) 18% The Wizard of Oz (1939) 18%

