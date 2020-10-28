Bette Midler Confirms Original Hocus Pocus Cast All Returning For Disney+ Sequel Buena Vista Pictures

Bette Midler says the original Hocus Pocus cast will return for the Disney+ sequel.

The actress, 74, starred alongside Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker in Kenny Ortega’s 1993 film as the spooky Sanderson Sisters.

A sequel has been in the works for a while, and Midler’s comments follow mutual enthusiasm from the trio on reprising their roles.

Hocus Pocus Disney

In a recent interview with Fox 5 New York, Midler confirmed that she, Najimy and Parker had been asked about coming aboard the follow-up.

She said, ‘They want to make a movie, they’ve asked us if we were interested and of course all of us said yes. I’m game, I’m totally game.’

The three stars already agreed to don their cloaks once more for a virtual New York Restoration Project gala, titled ‘In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover’, set to take place on October 30.

Hocus Pocus Reunion 2 New York Restoration Project

Midler said, It was so bizarre to have been these characters 27 years ago. And to put all that gear on… it was so bizarre! We fell into exactly the same relationship we had and the same style of behaving on screen that we had 27 years ago – as if we had been off for a weekend!’

Najimy earlier echoed the wishes to return, but also had concerns about their schedules. As per Entertainment Tonight, she said, ‘Here’s the honest answer: Sarah and Bette and I all have a million projects and things that we’re into, so I don’t know if they’re gonna offer us [roles]. I don’t know if the worlds are going to collide so that we could all three do it at the same time.’

hocus pocus sequel Disney

Parker also earlier wrote on Instagram, ‘We have all said yes. Now we wait.’

While their casting hasn’t been explicitly confirmed, it’s likely we’ll see the Sanderson Sisters again. The sequel will be written by Workaholics scribe Jen D’Angelo and directed by Hairspray‘s Adam Shankman.

There’s currently no release date for Hocus Pocus 2.

