Bette Midler Wants Part In The Hocus Pocus Sequel

Bette Midler Wants To Be Part Of The Hocus Pocus Sequel PA Images/Disney

Nineties kids rejoice, Bette Midler wants to be part of the Hocus Pocus sequel.

The 74-year-old actor said she would ‘absolutely’ be up for starring in the sequel that’s currently in the works with Disney+.

Disney+ is yet to confirm whether the original trio of Bette Midler, Sarah-Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will be involved, but it’s reassuring to know Midler is up for it, Hocus Pocus wouldn’t be the same without her.

PA Images

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Midler teased that she ‘can’t wait to fly’ and that she’s apparently ‘talking logistics’ with the studio.

It was announced that the sequel was being made by Disney+ earlier this year. In March, it was revealed the script is being penned by Workaholics writer and co-producer Jen D’Angelo with Lynn Harris set to produce, Variety reports.

It was also said Disney is ‘hopeful’ that Midler, Parker and Najimy would be involved with the sequel, but couldn’t confirm yet if they were.

Parker confirmed last year that the three actors would be up for reprising their iconic roles as the Sanderson sisters, MailOnline reports. Sharing a photo of the three of them as their characters, a fan asked if there was any chance of a sequel, to which Parker replied, ‘We have all said yes. Now we wait’.

Another fan asked if the trio would be up for ’round 2′, she responded to with ‘sure’ and ‘we await instructions.’

Najimy is yet to comment herself on being part of the sequel, but hopefully she’ll be up for it like her co-stars.

