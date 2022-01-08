Betty White Recorded A Final Message For Her Fans Just Days Before She Died

Alamy

Betty White filmed a final message for her fans just 10 days before she passed away.

White, the beloved Golden Girls star and comedian, died on December 31 at the age of 99. Her death, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday, saw an outpour of tributes across the world from fellow celebs and fans alike, including Ryan Reynolds and Michelle Obama.

Betty White: A Celebration, a special film celebrating her career, was already set for release prior to her death. Its debut will go ahead as planned, and it’ll include her final message to the fans.

Steve Boettcher, a producer working on the special, revealed the video would feature in the film during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. ‘On December 20, she did a short little video for us… it was kind of a tribute to her fans that were going to be with her at the event. It’s kind of a shout-out to her fans that she did 10 days before she passed away,’ he said.

‘She looked amazing, she loved getting ‘glammed up’ as she calls it, in her hair, makeup, she was just striking and beautiful. She was smiling and really she wanted to thank her fans sincerely, from the bottom of her heart, for all the support over the years.’

Boettcher said White was ‘just living her best life, and that’s what we want for Betty White… I think just that she was happy and the eternal optimist’.

‘You’ll see that in the movie coming out on the 17th of January, that she has this unbelievable look at life and view of life and that it just rains through her entire career and her personal life. [She was] just the eternal optimist,’ he added.

Betty White: A Celebration premieres on January 17. You can find out more here.

