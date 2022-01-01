Betty White’s 100th Birthday Celebration Show Will Go On

Alamy

The show must go on! The world shed a tear yesterday as iconic actress, comedian and all around legend Betty White died aged 99, just two weeks before her 100th birthday.

The centenary of her birth was set to be celebrated with a star-studded movie spectacular. The flick was scheduled to play in movie theatres for one night only.

Producers confirmed to the New York Post earlier today, January 1, that the film’s debut will go ahead as planned, and I think we can agree that it is what she would have wanted.

The tribute, Betty White: 100 Years Young – A Birthday Celebration features a a smorgasbord of A-List talent, including Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

It will shine a light on career defining clips from some of her legendary programming such as The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls. It will also showcase a lost episode from her first ever sitcom.

Since her death was announced yesterday tributes have poured in, with hundreds of loyal fans visiting her star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame to pay their respects to the once in a lifetime legend.