Big Brother Returning This Summer With Classic Episodes Channel 4

This summer marks a whole 20 years since Channel 4 changed the landscape of British TV forever.

By throwing a bunch of strangers into a locked house for a social experiment – and, of course, our entertainment too – reality TV was the never quite the same.

The original Big Brother first aired in 2000, and if you think about it, it kinda feels like we’re all living out our own little Big Brother experiences right now, here in lockdown.

Luckily for us though, E4 is going to provide us with the goods in light of the anniversary, by airing some of the show’s most iconic moments of all time.

OG host Davina McCall, along with former housemate and Bit On The Side host Rylan Clark-Neal, will also be on hand to introduce each of the episodes while reliving the drama.

‘I love the show with all of my heart and can’t wait to share it with a whole new audience,’ Davina said. ‘And of course, all you diehard fans out there…It’s good to be back. Big Brother’s missed you.’

Rylan added: ‘Over the years Big Brother has brought ground-breaking television moments for many reasons, but now so more than ever whilst we’re all playing the role of housemates, let’s go back and rewind the clock to some of our favourite ever episodes.’

Sadly, these old iconic moments will have to fill the Big Brother-shaped void in our hearts for now, because last month Channel 4 boss Ian Katz said there are currently ‘no plans’ to revive the show for a new series.

Still, in a strange, meta twist of fate, while we all live like we’re in the Big Brother house, we get to watch classic Big Brother episodes on TV. Double the goodness or double the weirdness…? Either way, this is going to be nothing short of incredible.