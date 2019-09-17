Big Mouth Season 3 First Full Trailer Just Released By Netflix

Netflix

The end of summer may be slipping through our fingers as we speak, but as we all know, the best TV swings around in autumn, so it’s not all bad.

And what better way to get through those early autumnal evenings than the third season of a crude, lewd and rude animated comedy about a bunch of horny high-schoolers getting to grips with the nightmare of puberty, relationships and life in general.

Netflix have finally released the trailer for the third season of Big Mouth, and from the opening few seconds it seems we’re in for even more hilarious, weird and at times uncomfortable jokes about these kids’ sexual awakenings.

Check it out:

Kicking off with the return of Kristen Wiig voicing Jessi’s vagina in an elaborate game show called ‘Do The Thing!!!’ it’s clear this probably isn’t a show you want to watch with the whole family. Then again, Big Mouth does have something for everyone, and characters we can all relate to, so you never know…

Elsewhere in the trailer, as if Maury, Connie and Rick the hormone monsters weren’t enough, it looks like we’re getting a new one, and this time it’s Missy Foreman-Greenwald’s turn, voiced by Thandie Newton nonetheless.

Netflix

And while you may think Big Mouth has addressed all there is to address when it comes to horny teenagers, it seems even more subjects are thrown into the mix, as Andrew’s mention of ‘incest’ with his (hopefully very, very, very distant) ‘cousin’ at summer camp proves. There’s also the introduction of a new character, voiced by Ali Wong, who declares to her classmates she is ‘pansexual’, so it’s not just the minefield of puberty, but identity too, which the show is delving into.

Oh, and what’s this at the end of the trailer? Holy stromboli! It’s only the guys from Queer Eye coming to the aid of Coach Steve Steve. Looks like he’s not going to remain lonely much longer.

Netflix

The official synopsis for season three reads:

In Season 3, Big Mouth focuses on what’s like to be going through puberty now. The show continues exploring human sexuality and everything around it, tackling issues such as cell phone addiction, female anger, the vast spectrum of sexuality, Adderall abuse, dick pics, toxic masculinity, and of course “how to have an orgasm.” As the end of seventh grade rapidly approaches, Thandie Newton shakes things up as Missy’s new Hormone Monstress, and Ali Wong joins the cast as a new student who makes everyone at Bridgeton Middle question their sexuality. The season culminates with a superhero showdown that brings long-simmering tensions to a head and tests even the strongest friendships.

Can’t wait to see these precious little raviolis again.

Big Mouth season 3 premieres on Netflix on October 4.

