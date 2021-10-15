Big Mouth Season 5 First Full Trailer Released By Netflix

Netflix

The first full trailer for season five of Big Mouth has dropped, with the Netflix show offering fans a first look at what to expect as it returns to the streaming service later this year.

Big Mouth season five will premiere on November 5, with a whole bunch of special guest stars such as Brandon Kyle Goodman, Keke Palmer and Pamela Adlon joining the cast.

One cast member who won’t be returning to the show is Jenny Slate, who stepped down from the role of Missy last year, saying ‘black characters on an animated show should be played by black people’.

The latest series of the animated comedy depicting a group of friends going through puberty together aims to tackle the themes of love and hate with the introduction of new creatures lovebugs and hateworms.

Check out the new trailer here:

In addition to showing off season five, the trailer also teased a Big Mouth Christmas special.

Season six is already in the pipeline, but for now there’s only a few more weeks to go before new episodes of Big Mouth are ready to watch.

Big Mouth seasons 1-4 are currently streaming on Netflix.