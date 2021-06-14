‘Big Mouth’ Spinoff ‘Human Resources’ Reveals Star-Studded Cast

PA Images/Netflix

Netflix has revealed the cast for its Big Mouth spinoff show Human Resources, with a group of high profile actors set to join Nick Kroll and Maya Rudolf.

Joining the two actor-comedians are Aidy Bryant of Saturday Night Live, Randall Park, who was last seen in the hit Marvel series WandaVision, and Keke Palmer, the musician and actress known for her role in Hustlers.

The spinoff will also feature a pair of Big Mouth actors in David Thewlis, who plays the Shame Wizard in the Netflix series, and Brandon Kyle Goodman who appeared in Big Mouth‘s fourth season.

While Big Mouth focused on a group of young teens and the awkward stages of puberty that were guided by the hilarious hormone monsters, Human Resources will take viewers deeper inside the world of the mythical beings. The spinoff show is reported to be even more of an adult series than its predecessor and will feature more hormone monsters, Shame Wizards, Depression Kitties, and a variety of other members of this unique world.

No release date for Human Resources has been set at this time, but the creative team behind Big Mouth, including Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, Jennifer Flackett, are all executive producers of the new show.

