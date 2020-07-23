Bill And Ted Face The Music Gets Hilarious Second Trailer United Artists Releasing

Excellent! A new trailer for Bill & Ted Face The Music has just dropped.

The Wyld Stallyns last appeared on our screens in 1991’s Bogus Journey. Thankfully, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter’s beloved characters are back. ‘The best time to be is now, and all’s we can say is… let’s rock!’

Bill & Ted Face The Music will be released in cinemas and on-demand on September 1 in the US. Further details regarding a UK release haven’t been revealed at the time of writing.

Check out the new trailer for Bill & Ted Face The Music:

The upcoming threequel follows a much more grown-up Bill (Winter) and Ted (Reeves). Once told ‘they’d save the universe during a time-travelling adventure’, the would-be rockers from San Dimas, California, are now middle-aged dads.

The synopsis explains: ‘They are still trying to crank out a hit song and fulfil their destiny. Soon they are warned by a visitor from the future of the need for them to create a song that will save all life and the universe. The pair work with their families, old friends, and famous musicians to complete this task.’

Bill and Ted 3 United Artists Releasing

William Sadler is back as Death, with Amy Stoch returning as Missy and Hal Landon Jr. returning as Ted’s father, Captain Logan. Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) has been cast as Bill’s daughter, Thea Preston, while Brigette Lundy-Paine (Atypical) will appear as Ted’s daughter, Billie Logan.

Sadler earlier told NME that he doesn’t have the ‘chance to be genuinely silly very often, so it didn’t take any convincing to bring me back… the spirit of the original movies is all there. All the fun came back instantly – not just for me, but for Keanu and Alex too’.

He added: ‘My knees aren’t as good and the body is a little creakier, but the minute we put on the make-up and the robes it was as if The Reaper had been trapped in a bottle for 30 years, and as soon as we pulled the cork off he came flying out and started improvising just like I did back in Bogus Journey.’

The film was originally set for release on August 21, and later delayed until August 28. However, amid the evolving cinema landscape due to the current pandemic, Bill & Ted is taking a route that may become a trend for new releases.

Bill and Ted 3 Poster United Artists Releasing

In the US, Orion Pictures is distributing the film via United Artists Releasing on September 1, both theatrically and on-demand. While it’s likely the UK will receive a similar, if not identical release date, there’s been no confirmation of a home entertainment release yet.