Bill And Ted Writer Confirms Sequel Isn't Happening United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures

Bogus. Heinous. Most non-triumphant. Bill and Ted‘s writer has confirmed a fourth film isn’t happening.

Through the fire and flames of 2020, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter’s time-travelling Wyld Stallyns emerged for some wholesome, gloriously silly shenanigans.

It’s one of the few films to hit cinemas amid the current pandemic, while also debuting on VOD. Unfortunately, those seeking more excellent adventures will be disappointed at the latest news: the pair’s voyage is officially complete.

Bill and Ted Face the Music United Artists Releasing

Ed Solomon – one half of the creative duo behind Bill and Ted, alongside Chris Matheson – recently caught sight of an article claiming that Reeves and Winter are reportedly returning for another bodacious sequel.

He shared the link on Twitter, writing, ‘This article reminds me of a dream I had 2 nights ago that for some reason I’d enrolled in 5 classes at NYU & had no idea what they were but it was now finals week.’

He then added, ‘I’m excited to see A & K on the set of what I’m just hearing about for the 1st time now.’ In a subsequent tweet, Solomon confirmed, ‘By the way – this film is *not* happening, sorry.’

Bill and Ted Face the Music sees the loveable characters much later in life. Both have daughters (played by Kristen Schaal and Samara Weaving) and have moved on from their earlier journeys. However, they’re forced into action to save time and space from being destroyed… by writing a song. They even reunite with the Grim Reaper (William Sadler) along the way.

Bill and Ted 3 Death United Artists Releasing

It currently holds an 82% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with The Independent‘s Clarisse Loughrey writing, ‘We could all do with a little dose of Bill and Ted’s optimism – the simple belief that kindness and camaraderie can bring us all together.’

Metro’s Larushka Ivan-Zadeh also wrote, ‘It’s totally excellent (cue air guitar) to rediscover a corner of this dulled universe where joy and innocence still shine.’

Bill and Ted 3 United Artists Releasing

Co-creator Matheson earlier told ComicBook, ‘Three is the magic number, I think. Beginning, middle, and end. This is the end.’ Solomon added, ‘We’re good to stand down at this point, and so we told the Bill and Ted story, and it’s complete, I think.’

While it may be time to say farewell to Ted, Reeves will reprise his most iconic role of Neo in The Matrix 4 in 2022, alongside Carrie-Anne Moss’s Trinity. He’s currently shooting the film in Berlin, recently describing it as an ‘inspiring love story’.

Bill and Ted Face the Music is out in cinemas and VOD now.