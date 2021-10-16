unilad
Bill Bailey Gives Emotional Sean Lock Tribute For Stand Up To Cancer

by : Emily Brown on : 16 Oct 2021 11:05
Comedian Bill Bailey has been praised for his beautiful words in a tribute to Sean Lock, who passed away from cancer in August this year. 

Bailey paid tribute to Lock during Channel 4’s Stand Up To Cancer fundraising event last night, October 15, after fellow comedian and host Alan Carr explained, ‘This year cancer made it personal as the comedy world lost one of its all-time greats.’

Lock was just 58 years old when he passed away from lung cancer after having been diagnosed a few years earlier. He kept his diagnosis private and continued to work in the aftermath, making the news of his death all the more shocking.

Sean Lock (Alamy)Alamy

Bailey began his tribute by reflecting on the first time he met Lock at a comedy club in London, explaining that ‘wherever Sean was, there were people laughing’. He described Lock’s stand-up as ‘a dizzying mix of the absurd, the daft, the clever, the downright bonkers, the utterly original’, and noted that he took the art of comedy ‘very seriously’.

A man of ‘boundless creativity’, Lock was remembered for his time as a team captain on 8 Out Of 10 Cats and the spin-off, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, where he ‘found a role and made it his own’.

Lock’s ‘riffing, his comments, his improvising, his set pieces on that show cemented his reputation as one of our funniest comedians of this or any other generation’, Bailey said, and he recalled ‘always laughing’ when he spent time with him, due to him being ‘as funny off-stage as on’.

You can watch Bailey’s tribute below:

He went on to describe Lock as a ‘very thoughtful man’ who loved his family, loved to travel and was a great companion who had a ‘brilliant mind, a questioning mind’ and who ‘loved getting the most out of life’.

‘He was a free spirit, he was a traveller, a loving family man, a brilliant comic,’ Bailey continued. ‘I miss him greatly, my oldest and dearest friend. I’m grateful for the time we spent together, and I’m so glad that so many people got to see how funny he was.’

Social media users described the tribute as ‘beautiful’, with one writing that Bailey ‘moved [them] to tears’.

Another commented: ‘Bill Bailey’s tribute to the late, great Sean Lock had me in tears. What an incredibly missed talent. Few people could ever make me belly laugh harder than him. There will never be anyone like Sean again.’

Following last night’s event, Stand Up To Cancer UK announced it had raised more than £31 million to fund life-saving cancer research.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact Macmillan’s Cancer Support Line on 0808 808 00 00, 8am–8pm seven days a week

Emily Brown

Topics: Celebrity, Cancer, Channel 4

