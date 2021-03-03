Bill Burr Defends Gina Carano After Mandalorian Firing For ‘Abhorrent’ Comments

LucasFilms

Mandalorian star Bill Burr has defended his former co-star Gina Carano, branding the decision to fire her as ‘too harsh.’

The actor clearly has a lot of love for Carano, who was dropped by LucasFilm last month, calling her ‘an absolute sweetheart’.

Carano, who previously played Cara Dune in the Star Was spin-off series, caused a social media frenzy after she compared being a Republican in the United States to being Jewish in Nazi Germany.

Now, Burr, who plays Mayfield in the Disney+ series, has weighed in on the incident during an episode of his The Bill Bert Podcast with comedian Joe DeRosa.

‘How can you get away with judging someone so harshly? It’s a weird time. Unless she did some truly horrible sh*t or said overtly racist sh*t. I don’t know. I think there is just too many channels,’ he said.

‘And then you gotta do sensational sh*t. I don’t know what the f*ck it is. I’m on that f*cking show. Now, I gotta watch what the f*ck I say.’

The 52-year-old added:

She was an absolute sweetheart. Super nice f*cking person. And you know whatever and somehow someone will take this video and they’ll make me say something else and try to get rid of my bald action figure. It’s how it is out there. It’s f*cking crazy times. People just waiting, laying in the weeds.

Burr’s comments come after a spokesperson for LucasFilm branded Carano’s comments as ‘abhorrent.’

‘Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,’ the statement read.

‘Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.’

The statement referred to a post Carano made on her Instagram story on February 10, in which she said: ‘Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers, but by their neighbours, even by children.’

‘Because history is edited, most people today don’t realise that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbours hate them simply for being Jews,’ she continued.

‘How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?’

However, this isn’t the first time Carano has been at the centre of controversy, after the actor previously claimed the US presidential election was stolen and mocked people for wearing masks during the ongoing pandemic.

