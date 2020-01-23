Bill Murray Confirmed To Return As Dr Peter Venkman In Ghostbusters: Afterlife Columbia Pictures

After much speculation, Bill Murray has confirmed he will appear in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

It had previously been reported that original cast members Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson would be returning, and after filming got underway it was widely believed Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts would also be back to reprise their roles – however there’s always been somewhat of a question mark over Murray.

Thankfully, however, the legendary comic actor sat down for a new interview, where he was joined by co-stars Ackroyd, Hudson, Weaver and Potts, and in which the group shared stories from the set and dropped a few clues as to what we can expect from the upcoming film.

Bill Murray PA

Now, we can all breathe a sigh of relief, as Vanity Fair confirmed Murray did join his fellow original cast members for the new film.

They wrote:

The original Ghostbusters actors – or OGBs, as they were known to the crew – all dropped by the Calgary set of Afterlife over the span of a week to shoot their parts. Each has a meaningful role in the movie, but they won’t be the central heroes this time.

When asked by the publication why he chose to do the film, Murray complimented the script.

He said:

The script is good. It’s got lots of emotion in it. It’s got lots of family in it, with through lines that are really interesting.

Columbia Pictures

However, Bill did touch on the death of the fourth original Ghostbuster and co-writer Harold Ramis, noting:

We are a man down. That’s the story that we’re telling, that’s the story they’ve written.

The Ghostbusters was rebooted by Paul Feig in 2016, in an overhaul which saw the story recast with an all-female team.

All we know so far of the new movie, however, is that the story will follow a family as they move to a small town in Oklahoma, where mum Callie (Carrie Coon) has inherited a house from her dad she didn’t know. Phoebe, her science-obsessed daugher, is played by Mckenna Grace, and her son Trevor is played by Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard.

Bill Murray as Peter Venkman in Ghostbusters Colombia Pictures

The synopsis for the film, which is set thirty years after Ghostbusters II, reads:

When a single mother and her two children move to a new town, they soon discover that they have a connection to the original Ghostbusters and their grandfather’s secret legacy.

The star-studded movie is directed by Jason Reitman, produced by Ivan Reitman and will also star Paul Rudd as Mr Grooberson.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set to land in cinemas on July 10, 2020.