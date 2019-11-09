Bill Murray Is Returning For Ghostbusters Sequel, Confirms Dan Aykroyd

PA/Columbia Pictures

In exciting news for fans of classic eighties comedies, the one and only Bill Murray will be returning for the upcoming Ghostbusters sequel. And he’s not coming alone.

Ghostbusters legend Dan Aykroyd has announced he will be returning the ghost-infested world alongside Murray, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts.

Currently entitled Ghostbusters 2020, this hotly-anticipated sequel looks set to bring plenty of nostalgia-tinged laughs to the cinema.

Remind yourself why Ghostbusters is still one of the funnest – and best cast – films of all time with the following classic trailer:

Speaking on The Greg Hill Show, Aykroyd, 67, dropped a few hints as to what we can expect from our return to that New York firehouse:

Jason Reitman wrote a beautiful, heartfelt script that takes the real DNA from the first two movies and transfers that directly to the third, the next generation. It hands the legacy off to a new generation of stars, and players, and actors, and characters. And we’ve shot our part – [Bill] Murray, Sigourney [Weaver] and Annie Potts – and it was really exciting working on this new idea, this new take on this story.

Akroyd continued:

I have really good feelings about his, just because of the quality of the stars we’ve got there. We’ve got some really terrific young actors, a great story, a great setting. It’s gonna be scary, really thought-provoking, it’s gonna be very heart-felt.

Earlier in the year, it was confirmed Ernie Hudson would be also putting his boiler suit back on for the new movie.

Sadly, there has been no word as of yet from Rick Moranis, who left the world of Hollywood behind some years ago to focus on raising his children.

Colombia Pictures

The sequel will be directed by Jason Reitman, the son of original director Ivan Reitman. This latest sequel will reportedly be filmed in honour of Reitman Snr.

As reported by ComicBook Reitman Jr. directed the following moving comments towards his legendary father while at the Ghostbusters Fan Fest:

You’re the greatest storyteller I know, and I’m the luckiest son on Earth. I feel so intimidated making this film, but I’m making it for all of you guys. But most of all, I’m making it for you, and I love you.

I cannot wait…

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]