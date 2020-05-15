Bill Murray Is Still Bitter About One Scene In Space Jam

Space Jam Warner Bros.

Bill Murray has joked about wanting more credit for the victorious basketball game scene in Space Jam.

Speaking with Jimmy Kimmel from his very own bubble bath at home, Murray, 69, said that people usually forget about his key role in securing the ‘game-winning basket’, and that professional basketball player Michael Jordan tends to get all the praise.

Bill Murray played a version of himself in the 1996 sports comedy and – while Jordan and Bugs Bunny were undoubtedly the stars – gave a memorable turn as Jordan’s friend and golfing buddy.



Speaking about the much-loved basketball classic on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Murray joked:

People forget I got the assist on the game-winning basket. I stole the ball. I made the pass. I got nothing. I wasn’t even interviewed after.

Murray went on to discuss how he had ‘a lot of fun’ working on the movie, recalling fond memories from his time on set.

The Emmy Award-winning actor remembered how, seeing as it took so long to set up between takes, he, Jordan and Larry Bird were able to head off and practice their golf game.

Space Jam Warner Bros.

Bearing no real grudge towards Jordan for getting all the credit for the game-winning basket, Murray opened up about how the NBA legend had kindly agreed to have his photograph taken with Murray’s mother, who has since passed away.

Murray told Kimmel:

There is the most hilarious photograph of my mother, Lucille Collins Murray, one of the paler beauties ever put on the planet, standing next to this giant man — she was only 5′ 1″ or 5′ 2″ — and the smiles on both their faces, because they knew how ridiculous the photograph looked.

Space Jam Warner Bros.

The cartoon-populated world of Space Jam is set to return next year, with upcoming sequel Space Jam: A New Legacy.

This time around, Los Angeles Laker LeBron James will be jumping into Jordan’s basketball shoes, joined on the court by various Looney Tunes characters including Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck and – of course – Bugs Bunny.

As with the first movie, cartoon characters and human actors will share scenes, with NBA players Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard, Kyle Kuzma and Chris Paul joining in with the action.

It’s unclear at this stage whether Murray will reprise his role, or whether he will ever get due credit for helping to save the day.

Stay tuned.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is scheduled to be released on July 16, 2021.