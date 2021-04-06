Bill Murray Says Filming New Ghostbusters: Afterlife Was ‘Physically Painful’
Ghostbusters star Bill Murray has admitted filming the new sequel was ‘physically painful’, but says the work paid off with a film that ‘will be worth seeing’.
The actor, who played Dr. Peter Venkman in the first two original films, opened up about Ghostbusters: Afterlife in a Q&A at the 36th Santa Barbara Film Festival last week, and recalled how director Jason Reitman had a ‘really, really wonderful idea’ for the new film.
Murray commended Reitman and co-writer Gil Kenan for creating a movie that ‘really brings it back to life’, with the ‘feel of the first one’, though he noted that filming was ‘really hard’.
Per NME, he continued:
That’s why I think it’s gonna be good. We were just in it for a little while, but it was physically painful. Wearing those packs is extremely uncomfortable. We had batteries the size of batteries. They now have batteries the size of earrings. It’s still a really heavy thing to wear, all the time.
The special effects in this one are a lot of wind and dirt in your face, and there was a lot of going down and getting back up. I was like, ‘What is this? What am I doing? These are like Bulgarian deadlifts, or a Russian kettlebell, getting up and down with this thing on my back.’ It was very uncomfortable.
Though it seems the actors were put through the ringer, Murray expressed his belief that a ‘very high misery quotient’ helps create good quality scenes that impact the viewer.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife was originally set to be released last year, but in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak it was postponed to November 11, 2021. Murray said he is ‘glad’ the film was delayed, but he is looking forward to having his hard work pay off as he said he is ‘worth seeing’.
