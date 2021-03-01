Bill Murray Wore A Hawaiian Shirt To The Golden Globes And People Are Loving It

NBC

Bill Murray has become one of the highlights of the Golden Globes after wearing a Hawaiian shirt to the ceremony.

The comedy legend is no stranger to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s annual soiree, having amassed seven nominations through his career for Ghostbusters, Rushmore, Lost in Translation (for which he won), Hyde Park on Hudson, St. Vincent, Olive Kitteridge and On the Rocks.

While he may not have won for his latter role, he turned up for the evening looking rather cheery, with a drink in hand and a Hawaiian shirt for the occasion.

In the Best Supporting Actor category, Daniel Kaluuya won for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah. During his acceptance speech, the star said: ‘Can’t believe I’m on a Zoom with Bill Murray.’

Honing in on Murray’s choice of attire, one user wrote: ‘Bill Murray Zooming in wearing a Hawaiian shirt is my vibe.’ Another user wrote: ‘Bill Murray at the Golden Globes is peak pandemic energy.’

A third user tweeted: ‘I ADORE Bill Murray, especially in On the Rocks, and I hope something as daft as him wearing a Hawaiian shirt gets him an Oscar nod this year.’

A fourth wrote: ‘Jeff Daniels & Bill Murray have the right idea. Just wear flannel or a Hawaiian shirt on Zoom. All of these folks in suits & gowns are setting up an unreachable standard for video conferences.’

A fifth tweeted: ‘They should put Bill Murray in his Hawaiian shirt and martini in the shot with the nominees for all the categories.’

