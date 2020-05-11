Bill Skarsgård Starring In New Netflix Drama Clark As 'Celebrity Gangster' PA Images

From the sewers to Sweden, It’s Pennywise actor Bill Skarsgård will play infamous criminal Clark Olofsson in a new Netflix series.

The upcoming six-part drama is based on Olofsson’s autobiography, documenting the early years of the ‘celebrity gangster’ through to the present day.

Since the 1960s, the Swede has spent more than half his life behind bars for attempted murder, assault, robbery and drug dealing. Fittingly, the series will be directed by Jonas Åkerlund, the twisted mind behind 2018’s ruthless Lords Of Chaos.

Most famously of all, Olofsson was present during the failed Norrmalmstorg Robbery of 1973, thereby associated with the inception of Stockholm Syndrome (when hostages develop a psychological affinity with their captors).

Åkerlund said, as per Variety:

Clark is the story about the most politically incorrect man, who lived the most politically incorrect life… it’s an ultra-violent, witty, emotional, real and surreal biography to put a face to the name Stockholm Syndrome, but it isn’t just about the Norrmalmstorg Robbery. These are the kinds of stories I always look for.

Jonas Åkerlund PA Images

Åkerlund said Skarsgård was ‘perfect’ for the role and will ‘bring Stockholm Syndrome to the role’, with the actor describing Olofsson as ‘one of Sweden’s most colourful and fascinating individuals’. On taking the role, he said he accepted ‘this challenge with delight mingled with terror’.

pennywise Warner Bros.

Skarsgård added:

Clark’s life and history is so incredible and screwed that it would even make Scorsese blush… with Jonas and Netflix in the back, we can tell a groundbreaking story with a pace and madness we may not have seen on TV before.

Åkerlund and Skarsgård will also serve as executive producers alongside Hans Engholm, with Börje Hansson and Patrick Sobieski producing. The Swedish-language series will arrive on Netflix from the Scandinavian Content Group, with Fredrik Agetoft, Peter Arrhenius and Åkerlund penning the script.

Bill Skarsgard PA Images

Tesha Crawford, Netflix’s director of International Originals in Northern Europe, said the streaming platform couldn’t ‘imagine a better team… to tell the complex story about Clark Olofsson and how he became one of the most controversial personalities in modern Swedish times’.

Following his spectacular turn in the It films, Skarsgård will appear in Netflix’s The Devil All The Time and Sony’s Nine Days later this year. However, there’s no details on the production of Clark, which has presumably been halted due to the current outbreak.

There is currently no release date in place for Clark.