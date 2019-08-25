Bill & Ted 3 Has Already Finished Filming

Nelson Entertainment

Whoa – Bill & Ted Face The Music has finished filming.

The third adventure of Ted Logan (Keanu Reeves) and Bill Preston (Alex Winter) is set to hit cinemas in 2020.

Co-writer on the film, Ed Solomon, posted a video of the crew celebrating the end of production.

Bill & Ted Face The Music will see the Wyld Stallyns return to our screens for the first time since their Bogus Journey in 1991. Bill Sadler’s Death is also set to return.

Directed by Dean Parisot and written by Solomon and Chris Matheson (the minds behind Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Bogus Journey). There’s no trailer yet, but we do have a fair idea of what the film is about.

The synopsis for the film reads:

Once told they’d save the universe during a time-travelling adventure, two would-be rockers from San Dimas, California find themselves as middle-aged dads. They are still trying to crank out a hit song and fulfil their destiny. Soon they are warned by a visitor from the future of the need for them to create a song that will save all life and the universe. The pair work with their families, old friends, and famous musicians to complete this task.

Nelson Entertainment

Samara Weaving, who plays Bill’s daughter, Thea, revealed to Comic Book that she’d never seen the previous films. However, when she told her fiance, it was clear she’d landed a good gig.

Weaving told ComicBook:

My fiance leapt to his feet and started doing the classic Bill and Ted impersonation and we watched all the movies five times and I fell in love with those characters. I thought they were so innocent and, at this time, politically and emotionally, I think we made a really fun film. It has such a heart to it. They really see the best in everyone.

The time-travelling pair of goofs are beloved around the world. Ever since fans caught a whiff of them making a comeback, the reaction has been gushingly positive.

The world is about to get a lot more excellent. Watch this special announcement from your two favorite dudes! 8.21.20 🎸⚡️ pic.twitter.com/miOtBhinlC — Bill & Ted 3 (@BillandTed3) March 20, 2019

Another photo from the set of the latest Bill & Ted, in which @ed_solomon cast some wounded warriors as extras after helping @HomesForOurTrps with last year’s auction — can’t wait to see it! Thank you Ed, Keanu And @Winter! pic.twitter.com/vDnkBHccA1 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 15, 2019

The world has been enjoying somewhat of a Keanussaince of late. Reeves is a meme-worthy internet hero, constantly circulating the web with nothing but praise for the action star.

The world can’t get enough of him – just recently, he spotted a sign from a fan and left a lovely note for them.

Getty

He’s got another comeback on the horizon too: it was announced last week that Reeves, along with Carrie-Anne Moss, would be reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity for The Matrix 4.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is set for release on August 21, 2020. Excellent!

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]