Bill & Ted Face The Music Is Going To Be ‘Really Good’, Promises Executive Producer Steven Soderbergh

When Ed and I started working on Mosaic, I knew, of course, that he had Bill & Ted in his past.

And one day we were talking, and he was like, ‘You know, we wrote a third Bill & Ted movie.’ And I said, ‘Well, great! Like, what’s going on with that? Can I read it?’ And I read it, and I was just part of a group of people, including Scott Kroopf, the original producer, and Keanu and Alex, that really wanted to see this happen.

My role was more as cheerleader than anything. The companies that own the rights to make a sequel, I called them up and said, “This script’s hilarious, why aren’t we doing this?” We found a fantastic director, Dean Parisot, who I’ve known for a long time.