Bill & Ted Face The Music Is Going To Be ‘Really Good’, Promises Executive Producer Steven Soderbergh
Bill & Ted fans have been waiting on tenterhooks for news about the third instalment ever since Bill & Ted Face the Music was announced back in 2018.
But if Executive Producer Steven Soderbergh’s comments are anything to go by, it’s going to be well worth the wait.
When it was first revealed that Soderbergh would be involved in producing the comedy, film fans were shocked. And yet the truth is that if it wasn’t for him, the film might have never come to fruition at all.
Soderbergh and Bill & Ted writer Ed Solomon made an impressive duo working together on HBO’s experimental limited series Mosaic, so as soon as Soderbergh discovered that Solomon was sitting on a script for the third movie, he began to put the wheels in motion.
Speaking to Collider, Soderbergh said:
When Ed and I started working on Mosaic, I knew, of course, that he had Bill & Ted in his past.
And one day we were talking, and he was like, ‘You know, we wrote a third Bill & Ted movie.’ And I said, ‘Well, great! Like, what’s going on with that? Can I read it?’ And I read it, and I was just part of a group of people, including Scott Kroopf, the original producer, and Keanu and Alex, that really wanted to see this happen.
My role was more as cheerleader than anything. The companies that own the rights to make a sequel, I called them up and said, “This script’s hilarious, why aren’t we doing this?” We found a fantastic director, Dean Parisot, who I’ve known for a long time.
It has been an entire 29 years since the second film, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, was released in 1991 – but will it live up to all the hype and nostalgia? According to Soderbergh, absolutely.
‘I’ve seen it, it’s really good, and we’re almost done, and I feel like it’s the perfect movie for people who want to feel better about what’s happening right now,’ he said.
Obviously, the movie mogul is referencing the current global health crisis, which means that sadly at this stage there’s no further information on a release date.
The release date is currently set for August 21, but we have no way of knowing if it will be possible to go ahead as planned.
Soderbergh explained:
It was supposed to come out in August in theatres all over the world. We’re trying to figure out what’s going on now, because as you and I discussed, is there a movie business when a theatre can only be one third full? That’s a question that nobody’s able to answer yet, and it’s a question I’m sure Chris Nolan is really grappling with right now.
Delays or no delays, we can rest assured knowing it’s going to be well worth the wait.
