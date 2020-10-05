Billie Eilish And David Beckham Interview Sir David Attenborough For Netflix NetflixUK/Twitter

Sir David Attenborough has teamed up with a few famous faces, to spread the word about climate change, for the release of his new documentary.

The wildlife veteran was interviewed by the likes of Billie Eilish, David Beckham, Marcus Rashford, and Judie Dench to name a few, ahead of the release of David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet.

Advert

You can watch David Beckham and Billie Eilish’s questions here:

‘You have done so much to open all our eyes to the issues facing our planet. Your programmes make us care about the natural world, and what we need to do to protect it,’ footballing legend Beckham said.

‘You have travelled the globe many times over learning about nature. If you had one message for our children about the future of the world, what would it be?’

Advert

Sir David responded by saying: ‘To look after the wild world of which we are a part. To care for the animals you see. Don’t waste things – don’t waste food or electricity.’

Billie Eilish And David Beckham Interview David Attenborough For Netflix Netflix

He added:

Look after the natural world – it is the most precious thing we have and we are a part of it.

Advert

Next it was Billie Eilish’s turn to quiz the 94-year-old, and she chose to ask how Sir David is able to manage his personal feelings, especially when it comes to the fact animals are losing their lives and going extinct.

‘You feel desperate,’ he responded, before going on to say that the ‘most astonishing sight’ he’d ever witnessed had been when he went diving on the coral reef.

Billie Eilish And David Beckham Interview David Attenborough For Netflix Netflix

However, things were drastically different when he visited the same spot many years later, to see that the once bright corals had been left dead as a result of rising sea levels.

Advert

‘Instead of that pageant of life, it was like a cemetery, all stark white. It had died. It had been killed by the rising temperature that we, humanity, have created,’ Sir David said.

‘It was a terrible sight, and terrible vision for what we are doing to the natural world, not only in the sea, but on the land and in the air.’

Billie Eilish And David Beckham Interview David Attenborough For Netflix Netflix

The interviews came ahead of the release of Sir David’s new film, which was produced in collaboration with WWF.

Advert

A Life On Our Planet looks at the biggest challenges currently facing the world, while looking back at Attenborough’s illustrious career.

You can watch the full celebrity Q&A here.

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet is available to stream on Netflix now.