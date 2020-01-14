Billie Eilish Leaves Fans In No Doubt She's Doing The Bond Theme PA/Universal Pictures

The latest Bond film No Time To Die is hitting cinemas in April 2020, and award-winning singer Billie Eilish has hinted she may be artist behind its theme song.

The Bad Guy singer shared several pictures of previous James Bond female leads on her Instagram story, such as Halle Berry, Olga Kurylenko and Eva Green, teasing she may be involved in the next film.

If Eilish is the artist behind the No Time To Die theme song, it will make the 18-year-old singer the youngest to ever do so, taking the title from Sam Smith who was 23 when they recorded Writing’s On The Wall for Spectre. They had themselves dethroned Adele, who was 24 when she featured on the Skyfall soundtrack three years earlier.

Billie Eilish Leaves Fans In No Doubt She's Doing The Bond Theme Billie Eilish/Instagram

Eilish, who has 34 awards under her belt including two Guinness World Records, didn’t leave any comments on the photos on her Instagram story, nor did she share any snippets of music, making it all very mysterious.

It is still yet to be confirmed if Eilish will be performing the theme song, though the photos of iconic female characters from the James Bond franchise is certainly hinting at something.

Billie Eilish Leaves Fans In No Doubt She's Doing The Bond Theme Billie Eilish/Instagram

The film, which is being released in April, will be the last Bond movie with Daniel Craig starring in the titular role.

Craig first appeared as 007 in 2006, when he starred in Casino Royale. No Time To Die will be his sixth Bond film.

The trailer for No Time To Die was released last month.

Billie Eilish Leaves Fans In No Doubt She's Doing The Bond Theme PA

Ahead of the trailer dropping, long-time Bond producer Barbara Broccoli told Entertainment Weekly:

We’re really super excited by it. We always start off these movies saying two things. ‘What is Bond’s emotional journey throughout the film?’ And we’ve really thrown the book at it on this one. And the other is: ‘What is he up against in terms of the villain, and the villainy, and what’s happening in the world?’ And I think on both counts we’ve really pushed the boat out.

It’s safe to say fans are very excited for Craig’s final turn as 007, and with the possibility of Billie Eilish lending her talents to the coveted ‘Bond song’, No Time To Die is shaping up to be a classic.