Billie Eilish To Executive Produce Documentary On Racism In The Meat Industry

by : Hannah Smith on : 03 Nov 2021 14:17
Billie Eilish To Executive Produce Documentary On Racism In The Meat Industry

Billie Eilish is among a number of famous vegans backing a new documentary exposing racial inequality in the food industry.

They’re Trying To Kill Us explores how a lack of access to healthy, nutritional food disproportionately effects Black and low income communities, contributing to huge racial health disparities.

Directed by John Lewis and Keegan Kuhn, the documentary draws links between the meat industry, government corruption, systemic racism and poverty, and advocates for a plant-based diet as both a sustainable and healthy way to reduce racial inequality in the US food system.

As well being executive produced by Billie Eilish and NBA star Chris Paul, the film has received backing from a number of high profile Black vegans, with Ne-Yo and Cedric the Entertainer among those interviewed for the documentary.

Eilish herself went vegan in 2019, citing health and animal welfare concerns as her reason for cutting meat and other animal products out of her diet.

In a statement to Plant Based News, Eilish said:

I want people to see this film. It is so important to help all of us understand the depth of the issue, and that we must all take action to change the food system.

Vegan food

The film’s synopsis describes food inequality and the meat industry as ‘the singular most deadly threat to American society that mainstream media doesn’t want to talk about’.

They’re Trying To Kill Us is set to be released online on November 11. The first $1 million raised from the film’s release will be donated to charity.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

