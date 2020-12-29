Billionaire Netflix Producer Dies In Suspected Poisoning
A billionaire Chinese gaming tycoon and producer died on Christmas Day following a suspected poisoning.
Founder and chairman of Yoozoo, Lin Qi, 39, was reportedly admitted to hospital two days prior to his death after suffering ‘physical discomfort’, as per a statement from the entertainment company. However, he had reportedly been in a stable condition and had been showing signs of improvement.
It was determined that Lin, who had served as a producer on Netflix’s Three-Body Problem, had been poisoned.
The Shanghai Public Security Bureau has since announced that a Yoozoo colleague of Lin’s, surnamed Xu, has now been apprehended amid an ongoing investigation:
At 5 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2020, the police received a call from a hospital regarding a patient surnamed Lin. During the patient’s treatment, the hospital said it had determined that the patient had been poisoned. Following the call, the police began an investigation.
According to investigations on site and further interviews, the police found that a suspect surnamed Xu, who is a coworker of the victim Lin, was the most likely the perpetrator. The suspect Xu has been arrested and investigations continue.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, local media sources state that Lin’s death was preceded by a dispute within Yoozoo’s executive ranks, with the poisoning having allegedly been carried out via a cup of pu-erh tea.
Yoozoo is a Chinese entertainment company well known for having developed the popular strategy game, Game Of Thrones: Winter Is Coming.
Netflix had acquired the rights to produce the English-language adaptation of Three-Body Problem from Yoozoo Group as well as its subsidiary Three-Body Universe, which had previously acquired the rights to the trilogy.
