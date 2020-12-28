Billy Connolly Says Goodbye To Stand-Up Career With ITV Special Airing Tonight
Billy Connolly is set to take his final bow with a one-off show looking back on his years as one of Britain’s best loved comedians.
The ‘Big Yin’ was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013, and told Sky News earlier this year that he was ‘finished with stand up.’
Tonight, December 28, the 78-year old will reflect on his career in an ITV special, which will also feature tributes from celebrity fans, including Elton John and Russell Brand, and clips of Connolly’s iconic stand up routines.
Connolly told the Mirror:
Since the Parkinson’s I’m still the same in many ways, but I don’t think as sharply as I need to, to be a stand-up.
I’ve done 50 years and that’s plenty. Quitting is the right thing to do. I achieved everything I wanted, played everywhere I wanted to. I did it all.
There is no known cure for Parkinson’s, which affects motor function and progressively damages the brain. Connolly, who was knighted in 2017, had continued to perform for some years following his diagnosis, before announcing his retirement in 2018.
In a statement, ITV said:
Sir Billy Connolly recently announced that he was officially stepping back from live stand-up performance.
To mark this major moment in comedy history, this star-studded one-hour special celebrates Billy’s anarchic genius and life-affirming brand of humour.
Billy Connolly: It’s Been A Pleasure is a definitive celebration of an all-time great. An uplifting, emotional and hilarious hour in the company of the legendary Big Yin at his entertaining best.
It will make you laugh. It may even make you cry. A fitting send-off for a stand-up megastar.
Billy Connolly: It’s Been A Pleasure will air tonight, December 28, at 9.30pm on ITV.
