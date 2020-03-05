Billy Porter’s Fairy Godmother Will Be ‘Genderless’ In Sony’s New Cinderella Movie

It hit me when I was on set last week that how profound it is that I am playing the Fairy Godmother. They call it the ‘Fab G’.

Magic has no gender. We are presenting this character as genderless – at least that’s how I’m playing it, and it’s really powerful. You know, this is a classic. It’s a classic fairy tale for a new generation.

I think that the new generation is really ready. The kids are ready, it’s the grown ups that are slowing stuff down.