Billy Porter’s Fairy Godmother Will Be ‘Genderless’ In Sony’s New Cinderella Movie
Sony’s upcoming adaption of the fairy tale classic Cinderella will feature a ‘genderless’ Fairy Godmother.
Award-winning actor Billy Porter – famous for his roles in Pose, American Horror Story, and Kinky Boots, as well as his renowned red carpet looks – will be portraying the character, saying ‘magic has no gender’.
The film, which reportedly started filming last month, has quite the star-studded cast alongside Porter, and includes Camilla Cabello as Cinderella, Idena Menzel as Cinderella’s stepmother, and Pierce Brosnan as the king.
Speaking to CBS News about the role, Porter dubbed it ‘profound’ and ‘powerful’ that he’s playing the Fairy Godmother.
In the interview, the 50-year-old says:
It hit me when I was on set last week that how profound it is that I am playing the Fairy Godmother. They call it the ‘Fab G’.
Magic has no gender. We are presenting this character as genderless – at least that’s how I’m playing it, and it’s really powerful. You know, this is a classic. It’s a classic fairy tale for a new generation.
I think that the new generation is really ready. The kids are ready, it’s the grown ups that are slowing stuff down.
You can watch the interview for yourself here:
The story, which was written by James Cordon, is set to hit cinemas February 2021. Cordon will also star and act as producer on the film.
Porter is arguably perfect for the role, as the actor and musician has made waves by challenging stereotypes himself in recent years.
The Broadway star has worn some incredible and bold outfits at many high profile events, in a bid to make society more accepting.
Speaking to Yahoo! Entertainment about his fashion choices, Billy said:
I’m first generation post civil rights movement and I was always taught to dress like the job you want, not the one you have.
It was always about the first impression is what you look like; that has been my life’s mantra.
It’s a surprise to me how effective that has been for me to sort of push that narrative and crack open this conversation, but I’m very grateful.
As well as starring in Cinderella, Porter will feature on an episode of classic children’s TV show Sesame Street, where he’ll show off the famous (and fabulous) tuxedo dress he previously wore to the Academy Awards.
His choice to wear the dress on the children’s show ruffled a few feathers, but the 50-year-old hit back by saying kids being bullied all over the world ‘desperately need to see someone like me’.
I think we can all agree Billy will make the most fabulous ‘Fab G’ in all the land.
Topics: Film and TV, Billy Porter, Challenging Stereotypes, Cinderella, Disney, Genderless, Sony