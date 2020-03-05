unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Billy Porter’s Fairy Godmother Will Be ‘Genderless’ In Sony’s New Cinderella Movie

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 05 Mar 2020 12:18
Billy Porter's Fairy Godmother Will Be 'Genderless' In Sony's New Cinderella MovieBilly Porter's Fairy Godmother Will Be 'Genderless' In Sony's New Cinderella MoviePA Images/Disney

Sony’s upcoming adaption of the fairy tale classic Cinderella will feature a ‘genderless’ Fairy Godmother.

Advert

Award-winning actor Billy Porter – famous for his roles in Pose, American Horror Story, and Kinky Boots, as well as his renowned red carpet looks – will be portraying the character, saying ‘magic has no gender’.

The film, which reportedly started filming last month, has quite the star-studded cast alongside Porter, and includes Camilla Cabello as Cinderella, Idena Menzel as Cinderella’s stepmother, and Pierce Brosnan as the king.

Billy Porter's Fairy Godmother Will Be 'Genderless' In Sony's New Cinderella MovieBilly Porter's Fairy Godmother Will Be 'Genderless' In Sony's New Cinderella MoviePA Images

Speaking to CBS News about the role, Porter dubbed it ‘profound’ and ‘powerful’ that he’s playing the Fairy Godmother.

Advert

In the interview, the 50-year-old says:

It hit me when I was on set last week that how profound it is that I am playing the Fairy Godmother. They call it the ‘Fab G’.

Magic has no gender. We are presenting this character as genderless – at least that’s how I’m playing it, and it’s really powerful. You know, this is a classic. It’s a classic fairy tale for a new generation.

I think that the new generation is really ready. The kids are ready, it’s the grown ups that are slowing stuff down.

You can watch the interview for yourself here:

The story, which was written by James Cordon, is set to hit cinemas February 2021. Cordon will also star and act as producer on the film.

Porter is arguably perfect for the role, as the actor and musician has made waves by challenging stereotypes himself in recent years.

The Broadway star has worn some incredible and bold outfits at many high profile events, in a bid to make society more accepting.

Fairy GodmotherFairy GodmotherDisney
Advert

Speaking to Yahoo! Entertainment about his fashion choices, Billy said:

I’m first generation post civil rights movement and I was always taught to dress like the job you want, not the one you have.

It was always about the first impression is what you look like; that has been my life’s mantra.

It’s a surprise to me how effective that has been for me to sort of push that narrative and crack open this conversation, but I’m very grateful.

As well as starring in Cinderella, Porter will feature on an episode of classic children’s TV show Sesame Street, where he’ll show off the famous (and fabulous) tuxedo dress he previously wore to the Academy Awards.

His choice to wear the dress on the children’s show ruffled a few feathers, but the 50-year-old hit back by saying kids being bullied all over the world ‘desperately need to see someone like me’.

I think we can all agree Billy will make the most fabulous ‘Fab G’ in all the land.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Film and TV, Billy Porter, Challenging Stereotypes, Cinderella, Disney, Genderless, Sony

Credits

CBS News and 1 other

  1. CBS News

    Billy Porter reveals he will play Fairy Godmother as "genderless" in upcoming "Cinderella" remake

  2. Yahoo! Entertainment

    Billy Porter speaks out on fashion choices amid criticism that men shouldn't wear dresses: 'These people are human, just like you'

 