Bird Box Sequel In Development With Netflix
Before Bird Box became a hit movie for Netflix, the story of survival in the face of impossible odds was best known as a gripping sci-fi novel.
Now, author Josh Malerman has revealed he’s completed a follow-up book, with the narrative picking up after the events of the genuinely frightening original – and a film is already being developed.
Entitled Malorie, after the character played by Sandra Bullock in the first film, the narrative ‘picks up where the movie ends’, at the school for the blind where our surviving heroes took refuge after their perilous, blindfolded journey.
Speaking with Inverse, Malerman revealed:
Malorie opens at the school for the blind, which is where the movie ends. Then it jumps a few years later, and it really takes off 10 years after that.
During the interview, Malerman also clarified there was a movie adaptation in the works, which is unsurprising given the phenomenal success of the first film.
Malerman added:
I can’t say much, but I can say that it is in development. Sometimes it’s weird, all this secrecy, but I’m game.
Reflecting on the writing process, Malerman said watching the first movie hadn’t affected the way he approached writing the second novel.
He explained:
It took about the same amount of time. I was also aware that there was a possibility that Sandra Bullock wouldn’t be playing Malorie.
When you first start writing novels, especially now, how do you not see them cinematically? We grew up on movies. So with Bird Box, I always saw it cinematically.
It almost reads like stage directions. It felt the same writing Malorie, but I didn’t have Sandra Bullock in mind when I wrote the first one.
If you haven’t yet watched Birdbox, I genuinely recommend it if you love a post-apocalyptic horror with a few very good jump scares.
In Birdbox, Bullock plays Malorie, a mother who is forced to take care of two children in a world filled with mysterious monsters that show people their worst fears.
Those who face the monsters are driven mad and ultimately die, so the remaining humans must wear blindfolds in order to survive.
The Hollywood Reporter shared an extract of the upcoming book, which sees Malorie, Tom and Olympia venturing out into the dangerous world beyond the school, blindfolded once again.
Netflix has not officially confirmed the sequel, so there’s no release date as of yet.
Malorie – the book, not the movie – will be released on July 21. An ideal summer thrill read for those who like getting a bit creeped out on the sun lounger.
