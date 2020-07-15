Bird Box Sequel In Development With Netflix

It took about the same amount of time. I was also aware that there was a possibility that Sandra Bullock wouldn’t be playing Malorie.

When you first start writing novels, especially now, how do you not see them cinematically? We grew up on movies. So with Bird Box, I always saw it cinematically.

It almost reads like stage directions. It felt the same writing Malorie, but I didn’t have Sandra Bullock in mind when I wrote the first one.