Black Mirror Creator Is Making Mockumentary About 2020 For Netflix

by : Cameron Frew on : 03 Dec 2020 15:11
Black Mirror 2020Black Mirror 2020Netflix

Charlie Brooker, the wicked mind behind Black Mirror, is making a mockumentary about 2020 for Netflix. 

If there’s one thing we probably don’t need reminded of this year, it’s how corrupt society’s use of technology can be. We love Black Mirror, but even Brooker has been focusing more on making himself laugh.

If you fancy bingeing on a showcase of horrible humanity, you can watch the earlier seasons on Netflix. However, we also have a new project to look forward to.

Paddington 2Paddington 2StudioCanal

In a recent interview with Vulture to chat about his hit show The Undoing, Hugh Grant revealed he was about to start work on Brooker’s upcoming Netflix special.

The actor said, ‘I’m doing a thing tomorrow, actually. Charlie Brooker has written a mockumentary about 2020. It’s for Netflix, and I am a historian who’s being interviewed about the year. I’m pretty repellent, actually! And you’ll like my wig.’

Earlier this year, Brooker spoke to the Radio Times about revisiting Black Mirror, expressing his uncertainty over whether we could all ‘stomach’ a fresh season.

Black Mirror BandersnatchBlack Mirror BandersnatchNetflix

He said, ‘I’ve been busy, doing things. I don’t know what I can say about what I’m doing and not doing. At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those. I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.’

At the moment, Netflix hasn’t announced any details regarding the mockumentary, with no official release date available.

Cameron Frew

