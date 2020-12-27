Black Mirror Creator's Death To 2020 Is Now Streaming On Netflix Netflix

Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones’ timely mockumentary Death To 2020 is now available to stream on Netflix, offering a darkly satirical take on what has arguably been the worst year for a generation.

Much like Brooker’s previous Screenwipe and Newswipe episodes, Death To 2020 takes a cynical look back over the year, with insight offered from various fictional talking heads. This year, of course, there is plenty more material to draw from.

Advert 10

Narrated by Laurence Fishburne, the 70-minute mockumentary features some pretty big names, including Samuel L. Jackson as New York journalist Dash Bracket, Hugh Grant as historian Tennyson Foss and Tracy Ullman as the Queen herself.

We also see turns from Lisa Kudrow as a right-wing political spokesperson, and Cristin Milioti as racist suburban soccer mom and conspiracy theorist, Kathy Flowers.

Longtime Brooker collaborator Diane Morgan also makes an appearance as Gemma Nerrick, described as being ‘one of the five most average people in the world’.

Advert 10

Death To 2020 covers some of the biggest news stories of the year, including the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the US election and the death of George Floyd.

As Netflix puts it:

Death to 2020 is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is? This landmark documentary-style special weaves together some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months.

Advert 10

It’s the ideal end of year watching for those who still can’t believe the omnishambles that was 2020.

Death to 2020 is available to watch on Netflix now.