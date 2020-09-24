Black Mirror Director Joins Star Wars Spin-Off On Disney+ Disney+/Lucasfilm

One of Black Mirror‘s twisted minds is heading to a galaxy far, far away.

Following the worldwide success of The Mandalorian on Disney+, the House of Mouse is looking to extend its Star Wars streaming reach with a new Rogue One spin-off.

While currently untitled, it’ll follow the adventures of ‘Rebel scum’ Cassian Andor, with star Diego Luna reprising his role. It’s been in development for some time, but a new director has now stepped in to the mix.

Cassian Andor Rogue One Lucasfilm

As reported by Deadline, Toby Haynes is now set to direct the first three episodes of the spin-off after Bourne scribe and Michael Clayton director Tony Gilroy stepped aside.

Gilroy allegedly dropped off due to the current pandemic, having decided not to leave his home in New York to fly to the UK. With Haynes already across the pond, he’s been subbed in for the first three episodes, with Gilroy remaining attached as showrunner and executive producer.

Black Mirror USS Callister Netflix

Haynes directed Black Mirror‘s Emmy-winning USS Callister episode, starring Jesse Plemons as a spacecraft captain in the spirit of Captain Kirk, alongside How I Met Your Mother‘s Cristin Milioti. Naturally, there’s something far more sinister at stake than planet-hopping shenanigans.

However, his track record extends beyond Charlie Brooker’s Twilight Zone mind-trips. Prior to Black Mirror, he directed Sherlock’s second season finale, The Reichenbach Fall – famously one of the show’s most breathtaking instalments.

Sherlock Reichenbach Fall BBC

Stepping outside the realm of fiction, Haynes would later helm 2019’s Brexit: An Uncivil War, starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Dominic Cummings during the lead-up to the UK’s vote to leave the European Union.

He’s also directed a few episodes of Utopia, Amazon Studios and Gillian Flynn’s US twist on the original UK series, due to be released on Friday, September 25.

There’s currently very little details regarding the Rogue One/Cassian Andor spin-off, which is reportedly set to follow the character during events prior to the film. In early plans for the series, it was described as a ‘spy thriller’. In addition to Luna, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård and Kyle Soller are also set to star.

Star Wars: Rogue One Cassian Andor Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian‘s second season is due to drop on Disney+ on October 30. Gina Carano, who plays mercenary Cara Dune, added, ‘I have no question fans are going to like this season even more – everything’s in there. If you’re a Star Wars fan, you’re going to get to see things you’ve always wanted to see.’

An Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off, with Ewan McGregor reprising his role from the prequels, is also in development.