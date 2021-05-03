Black Panther 2 Officially Titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Marvel

The name of the Black Panther sequel has been dropped today, May 3.

The news came as part of a new Marvel trailer which not only paid tribute to it’s previous blockbusters like Avengers: Endgame and Guardians of the Galaxy, but teased what the next few years have in store for Marvel fans.

Advert 10

The clip shows all the upcoming titles and confirmed that the next Black Panther movie will be named Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Check it out:

Loading…

According to Digital Spy, the film is set to begin production this year and will be released July 8, 2022.

Advert 10

The sequel was confirmed to be happening back in 2018, but plans for the film were put on hold following the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther himself, last August. The actor died after a secret battle with cancer; something he was living with while filming several movies.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will honour Boseman’s legacy and will not see a new T’Challa cast for the lead role.

PA Images

Marvel Studios’ EVP Victoria Alonso said at the beginning of the year:

Advert 10

There’s only one Chadwick and he’s not with us. Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to history and what we do to honour this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige added that while they are not recasting T’Challa, they will not be having a CG version of Boseman in the upcoming movies – much to many people’s relief.

He said, ‘So much of the comics and that first movie is the world of Wakanda. Wakanda is a place to further explore with characters and different subcultures. This was always and initially the primary focus of the next story. We’re not going to have a CG Chadwick and we’re not recasting T’Challa.’

Marvel Studios

Advert 10

Other upcoming titles teased in Marvel’s video shared today include Black Window, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home – all of which will hit cinemas over the course of this year.

Meanwhile, 2022 will see the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder and The Marvels, in addition to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Basically, Marvel has had a lot in store for over the last decade, and will continue to have a lot in store for us for years to come.