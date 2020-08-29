Black Panther Star Chadwick Boseman Dies Aged 43
Chadwick Boseman, star of Marvel’s Black Panther, has died aged 43.
The actor is said to have been diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, but did not make the diagnosis public.
He died at his home in Los Angeles, with his wife and family by his side.
In a statement posted to social media, Boseman’s family called him a ‘true fighter,’ writing:
From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.
It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.
Boseman first made a name for himself playing real-life figures like baseball legend Jackie Robinson in 2013’s 42, and soul singer James Brown in Get On Up from 2014. Though it was 2018’s Black Panther that made Boseman a household name.
Starring as King T’Challa, ruler of the fictional African nation Wakanda, Black Panther won both critical praise and had huge success at the box office, taking more than $1.3 billion worldwide.
As well as Black Panther, Boseman went on to feature in other Marvel films such as Avengers: Endgame and Captain America: Civil War.
Black Panther was the first, and so far only Marvel Studios film to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Picture.
Last year, Boseman said Black Panther had changed what it means to be ‘young, gifted and black,’ BBC News reports.
A sequel to Black Panther was also due to be released in 2022, with Boseman set to return to the role.
Boseman was born in South Carolina in 1976, and graduated from Howard University, Washington DC. In 2018, he returned to the university to speak at a graduation ceremony.
During his speech, Boseman said:
Many of you will leave Howard and enter systems and institutions that have a history of discrimination and marginalisation.
The fact that you have struggled with this university which you love is a sign that you can use your education to improve the world that you are entering.
Boseman is believed to have married his long-term partner, singer Taylor Simon Ledward, earlier this year. The couple had no children together.
In their statement, Boseman’s family thanked fans for their love and prayer, while asking for privacy at this difficult time.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
