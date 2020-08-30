Black Panther's Avengers: Endgame Entrance Is The Greatest Moment In Superhero Movie History Marvel Studios

From the heart-ravaging ashes of Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame delivered overwhelming catharsis and monsoons of tears in three words: ‘On your left.’

Yesterday, August 29, Chadwick Boseman’s passing was revealed, after suffering for four years from colon cancer. The Black Panther star never made public his diagnosis, instead powering through an unfathomable, inspiring career; from Captain America: Civil War to Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, his impenetrable charisma never faltered.

Amid the countless tributes, fans have been sharing Endgame’s climactic famed showdown; more notably, when King T’Challa walked through the portal.

Spoiler warning ahead for those who haven’t seen Endgame. As Captain America stands alone on the near-apocalyptic battlefield, shield broken, bloodied, upright against Thanos’s army, all hope appears to be lost. Then, emerging though the cackle of radio, the voice of Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, emerges with phrase first heard in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, ‘On your left.’

Behind Cap, one of Doctor Strange’s portals appears, a light seemingly sparked from the heavens. Moments later, Black Panther arrives alongside Shuri and Okoye.

Sharing the scene on Twitter, one user wrote: ‘This moment was everything. I went opening night with my brother in law & let me tell you… you could feel the tears, the chills, the excitement coming off of every single person in that theatre. To see T’Challa once again. You knew everything was going to be okay.’

Another fan added: ‘This is EVERYTHING. The joy that radiates throughout my BODY during THIS SCENE… wow. rip Chadwick Boseman. This is truly a big loss.’

A third recounted: ‘I can’t stop thinking about the guy I sat next to in the theater when Endgame came out. It was very clear how important this moment was for him, he screamed and wept when T’Challa came out with Shuri and Okoye, I am not exaggerating when I say that tears were streaming down his face.’

As T’Challa’s glowing silhouette comes further into sight, his reassuring nod felt like an act of emotional osmosis; in that moment, everyone, including Cap, knew the world – the universe, even – was saved.

Another user commented: ‘All of my gripes with the MCU. All of the bs plots they chose. They made one of the best decisions by having Black Panther return first. The honour of it, of leading the climax of this movie. Nothing comes close.’

Of course, Black Panther’s return precedes Falcon flying across the skies, the Guardians of the Galaxy coming back, Spidey swinging in and, most of all, Cap’s soul-tingling ‘Avengers… assemble’.

However, when that first portal came swirling to life, we all believed in the King.