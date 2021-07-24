Black Superman Series Is Being Developed By Michael B. Jordan

Warner Bros./PA

Michael B. Jordan is developing his own Black Superman series, according to a new report.

Earlier this year, news broke of a new Superman movie from Warner Bros., J.J. Abrams, and Ta-Nehisi Coates. However, Henry Cavill won’t be donning the red cape, as the project is reportedly looking for a Black lead to play the titular hero. No casting has been announced just yet, however.

Advert 10

Jordan earlier shot down rumours of himself playing the role, though he’s now believed to be working on his own project for HBO Max.

Warner Bros.

Jordan and his production company Outlier Society are said to be working on a Black Superman series for the US streaming platform – where it would be distributed in the UK is unclear – which would focus on the Val-Zod version of the character, according to Collider.

Advert 10

In the comics, he escapes to Earth-2, an alternate version of the DC’s superhero world – also where Robert Pattinson’s The Batman is taking place – after his parents are executed by Krypton’s court. He’s later discovered by the Wonders and taught to use his powers by Red Tornado, soon taking up the mantle of Superman.

DC Comics

It’s believed to be a limited series rather than a movie, and Jordan may star in it. However, this hasn’t been confirmed. ‘I’m flattered that people have me in that conversation. It’s definitely a compliment, but I’m just watching on this one,’ he earlier said of playing the Man of Steel.

It’s not known whether Abrams and Coates’ movie will also follow Val-Zod or a Black incarnation of Clark Kent/Kal-El, nor is there any release dates for either project.

Advert 10