Black Widow Actor Confirms He’s ‘The First X-Men Mutant’ In The MCU
Black Widow star Olivier Richters has revealed he is the first mutant from the X-Men to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Richters only appeared briefly in Black Widow, but his role could have greater ramifications for the MCU. The actor, who lays claim to being the tallest bodybuilder and actor at a height of 2.18 metres, revealed on Instagram that he was playing Ursa Major in the film.
Ursa Major is a part of the group known as the Soviet Super-Soldiers in the X-Men comics. This has led to them facing off against the X-Men and the Avengers. Interestingly, the Russian mutant has the ability to change himself into a bear while possessing increased strength, stamina and resistance to physical injury.
In an Instagram post, Richters discussed the significance of the character’s inclusion in the film:
After two years I can finally tell who my character is: Ursa Major 🐻: the first mutant (X-Men) to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
When production on set told me who I really was in Black Widow I let some tears in my hotel room, because my movie dream became true: being a official comic super Hero [sic]. I can only hope Marvel will bring back Ursa in full form.
The actor is also clearly a fan of the character and provided a perfect explanation for his backstory.
Richters noted:
Ursa is part of the Winter Guard, noted for being “Russia’s answer to the Avengers”. His power transforms him into an incredible bear, transcending The Hulk in size. Ursa appears many times in the comics fightning Wolverine and The Hulk.
The actor went on to thank fans for the outpour of positive responses to his inclusion in the film, writing ‘Thanks for all the amazing private messages on Instagram about seeing me in the cinema. I read everything I just can’t respond to 500+ DM’s. Therefor my thank is here!’
Whether Marvel or Sony pursue a superhero film with the character remains to be seen. However, it seems that Richters has plenty of work on the horizon and is set to star in the Kingsman prequel The King’s Man that arrives in cinemas later this year.
Black Widow is in cinemas and available on Premier Access on Disney+ now.
