Black Widow And Eternals Both Postponed By Marvel

Marvel has delayed the release of Black Widow for a second time, as well as Eternals.

Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson, was set to hit cinemas November 6 this year, but it’s now been moved to May of next year.

Meanwhile, Eternals, a comic book adventure about a super-powered alien race, is now being released November, 2021. It was initially set to make its debut in February and stars the likes of Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan and Kumail Nanjiani.

According to Variety, the decision comes after Tenet didn’t do as well as expected at the US box office. Tenet was one of the first big films to be released after cinemas reopened its doors. Cinemas across the globe had been forced to close for months due to the pandemic.

Several other films dates have also had to be pushed back. These include: Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, Death on The Nile and Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

While most films have seen a dramatic push back into next year, Death on The Nile, a murder mystery based on Agatha Christie’s novel, will still see a 2020 release and will open December 18 instead of October 23.

Despite Marvel’s decision to change Black Widow’s November release, the family film Soul will still be making its debut at the end of November. Many had expected it to only be released on Disney+, similar to the Mulan reboot, or to be pushed back to next year.

Marvel aren’t the only ones pushing back a lot of its films. Fellow studios like Universal have pushed back its release of Candyman into 2021, while STX Entertainment’s disaster film Greenland starring Gerard Butler has also been postponed.