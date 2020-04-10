Black Widow’s Alternate Death Scene From Avengers: Endgame Is Absolutely Brutal Marvel Studios

It might have been almost an entire year since the release of Avengers: Endgame, but there are certain aspects of the story that still have fans talking.

(Spoiler alert!) The death of Natasha Romanoff’s, beautifully portrayed by Scarlett Johansson, was arguably one of the most poignant elements of the film, yet some Marvel fans think it wasn’t handled with the same due care given to Steve Rogers or Tony Stark.

In fact, it turns out there was actually an alternative Black Widow death scene and, let me just say, it’s absolutely brutal.

The deleted clip gives an interesting insight into another version of Hawkeye’s final moments with Black Widow, and it seems it only just missed the cut.

Avengers: Endgame editor Matthew Schmidt explained that, in the way the scene had originally been filmed, Hawkeye and Widow found themselves in the middle of a battle with Thanos’ army when Natasha ultimately sacrifices herself for Clint.

Obviously, those who have seen the box office smash hit know that in the Natasha comes to her end very differently in the theatrical version, as she and Clint realise one of them must die to retrieve the Soul Stone, fighting one another in order to save the other and sacrifice themselves.

Check out the deleted scene here:

Yep, it’s really quite something. In this alternate ending, we see Natasha getting shot by the army several times before she completes the sacrifice by falling off the cliff.

Black Widow, of course, wins the battle and therefore sacrifices herself so the Soul Stone can be retrieved. It’s pretty emotional stuff.

Scarlett Johansson has spoken about the alternate ending in the past, admitting that she did fear the ‘army of Dementor-type creatures’ used in the scene might be too scary for any young viewers. Eventually, bosses decided there was enough action throughout the film that they could take it out and replace it with a less action-packed scene.

The writers did later reveal some regret with how Natasha’s end came about, as they said it felt like they didn’t have enough time to ‘roll around in the grief’ at the loss of one of the Avengers.

Well, now you’ve seen them both, I’ll let you make your own mind up as to which ending you prefer.

Scarlett Johansson is set to return to her role as Black Widow in a prequel that will set off phase four of the MCU on November 6.