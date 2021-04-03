Black Widow’s New Trailer Gives Best Look Yet At Villain Taskmaster

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has dropped a new trailer for Black Widow – and we’ve got an even better look at Taskmaster, the film’s main villain.

Originally intended as the kick-off point for Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the solo feature outing for Scarlett Johansson’s titular Avenger has been delayed a few times amid the current pandemic.

However, with WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier giving fans their appetite back, we’ll soon see Black Widow on the big screen (or at home).

Check out the newest trailer for Black Widow below:

The official synopsis reads: ‘Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow (Johansson) confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.’

In addition to Johansson reprising her role, Florence Pugh also stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz is Melina.

It’s not clear who’s playing Taskmaster, but they do have a cool ability: they can replicate superhero abilities. Not necessarily the ability to fly, but Black Widow’s fighting and other martial arts moves.

If you’re a bit confused about where this takes place in the overall MCU timeline, given the events of Endgame, Harbour earlier confirmed to IGN it takes place between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

Commenting on his character’s relationship with Natasha, he said: ‘They’ve known each other for a while and there’s a complex history there. This movie happens right after Captain America: Civil War, and so those events do factor in.’

Black Widow hits cinemas and Premier Access on Disney+ on July 9, 2021.