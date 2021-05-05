Blade MCU Movie To Begin Shooting in 2022

20th Century Studios

Marvel’s Blade movie is set to begin shooting in July 2022 after being pushed back by almost a year.

Blade was originally set to start filming this September, but Marvel is said to have pushed the date back to July so it can spend time working on the script, written by Stacy Osei-Kuffour.

The studio is still looking for a director to take on the film, which stars two-time Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel is looking to hire a Black filmmaker to take on the project, with potential candidates reportedly similar to those being considered by Warner Bros. for its upcoming Superman reboot.

The reboot of the 1998 film will see Ali in the role of the half-vampire, half-mortal hero whose mother was bitten by a vampire while he was in the womb, giving him the strengths of a vampire. Questions still remain about how Blade will fit into the existing MCU, where superheroes have so far showed no concern for any vampires that may be terrorising Earth, but hopefully it won’t be long before fans have those questions answered.

The original film was directed by Stephen Norrington, while Guillermo del Toro took on the sequel, and David S. Goyer, who had written the first two Blade movies, took control on Blade: Trinity.

Osei-Kuffour’s writing credits including Watchmen, Hunters, and the Hulu series Pen15, but she will make history with Blade as it marks the first time a Black woman has penned a Marvel movie.