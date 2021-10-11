Blair Witch Project Most Likely To Cause Insomnia, Experts Find

Lionsgate

The Blair Witch Project will keep you up at night more than any other horror film, according to a new study.

When you’re growing up, the only reputation a film has is the one your parents give it. While we watched quite a few horror movies, there weren’t many my mum found particularly scary – except The Blair Witch Project, which she always mentioned with a wary ‘ooft’.

I vividly remember the first time I watched it: I was 12 years old, and I’d recorded it on my gran’s Sky+ box. She was away out one evening, so I got comfy in the big armchair, turned off all the lights and chucked it on. By the time the credits rolled off that flickering frame, I couldn’t even walk into the dark hallway.

The sleep experts over at Beds Divans analysed search trends and IMDb review data to find the 25 scariest movies and which one is most likely to get in the way of a good night’s sleep.

‘We analysed over 50,000 reviews on IMDb for the top 25 highest-grossing horror films (worldwide) and tallied up the number of times that words synonymous with ‘scary’ and ‘terrifying’ were used in the reviews,’ the website reads.

The Blair Witch Project topped the leaderboard with a whopping score of 2,805, far ahead of The Ring, The Exorcist, The Conjuring and 2017’s It.

Released in 1999 and written, directed and edited by Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez, The Blair Witch Project follows three college students who hike into the Black Hills near Burkittsville, Maryland, to make a documentary about the eponymous legend.

While it’s not the first movie in the found-footage sub-genre of horror, it’s one of the most notable, credited with the craze that followed in the noughties and 2010s. Without Blair Witch, you don’t have Paranormal Activity, basically.

The Blair Witch Project is available to stream on Netflix now.