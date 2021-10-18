Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds After He Announces Break From Acting

@vancityreynolds/Instagram/Alamy

Blake Lively has poked fun at Ryan Reynolds after he announced a break from acting.

Reynolds leapt to worldwide superstardom with 2016’s Deadpool, and has been steadily churning out action comedies like The Hitman’s Bodyguard, Free Guy and 6 Underground ever since.

While he’s due to appear in Netflix’s Red Notice alongside The Rock and Gal Gadot, we’ve yet to hear anything firm about Deadpool 3 – and it seems we’ll be waiting a bit longer.

Reynolds took to Instagram to announce filming had wrapped on Spirited, his upcoming Christmas Carol musical adaptation with Will Ferrell.

‘That’s a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago. Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer,’ he wrote.

‘Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both.’

Amid lots of congratulatory comments from celebs and fans alike, his wife Lively wrote, ‘Michael Caine did it first.’

This is in reference to recent reports Caine had retired from acting, after he told Mark Kermode and Simon Mayo that Best Sellers has turned out to be his ‘last part… because I haven’t worked for two years, and I have a spine problem, which affects my legs. So, I can’t walk very well.’

The news was met with thousands of messages online from people wishing Caine well and reminiscing about his roles in The Dark Knight, The Italian Job and more.

However, other reports began to emerge that he hadn’t actually retired at all. Then, later that same day, Caine took to Twitter to confirm, ‘I haven’t retired and not a lot of people know that.’