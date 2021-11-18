Blockbuster Makes Comeback Thanks To Netflix Series

Alamy

Netflix is making a new Blockbuster comedy series – and the irony isn’t lost on anyone.

In my restless dreams, I see that blue-and-yellow sign. Like many, Blockbuster was foundational to my movie memories; going out on a Friday night with the family to pick a couple of films, maybe even a game rental, taking in the specific smell, perusing the sweets and feeling very much at peace.

The idea of going into a physical store and forking over money to rent one movie for a few nights seems wild these days, all because of Netflix and other streaming platforms. Yet, despite once being enemies, the two companies are coming together for a new show.

Blockbuster, produced by Universal Television, will be a 10-episode workplace comedy series starring The Interview and WandaVision‘s Randall Park, set in the last remaining store. Somewhat in the vein of The Office and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, it’ll also be totally authentic, with Netflix having secured the rights to logos and uniforms.

‘We’re so happy to be strolling the aisles of a Blockbuster once again, with Vanessa, David, and Jackie leading the way. We’re also thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Netflix, where we never have to worry about late fees,’ Jim Donnelly, Universal’s head of comedy, told Deadline.

Blockbuster’s only remaining store is located in Bend, Oregon, and was actually the subject of a documentary last year, The Last Blockbuster.

‘When Vanessa and David first came in and shared this idea for a comedy series, we were immediately excited. This is ultimately the story of a dedicated group of co-workers, with a lot of heart. And now with the hilarious Randall Park signing on to play the lead, it’s a no brainer,’ Tracey Pakosta, head of comedy at Netflix, also said.