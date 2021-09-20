Bo Burnham’s Inside Got Emmy Snub Last Night As Public Can’t Believe What Won Instead

Netflix/PA Images

Bo Burnham’s fans think he’s been snubbed after his Netflix special Inside failed to win one of the major Emmy awards last night.

Inside, which won critical acclaim following its release earlier this year, was up for six awards at the ceremony, and while Burnham ended up taking three of them home for directing and writing the special, he lost out in the Outstanding Variety Special category.

Advert 10

PA Images

While many of Burnham’s dedicated legion of fans were happy to see him walk away with three out of six awards for the categories he was nominated in, plenty were disappointed that he didn’t take a clean sweep, despite Inside having lost out to some very tough and popular competition.

In recent years the Outstanding Variety Awards show has been shared between Dave Chappelle’s Netflix specials and James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke segments, but this year, the voters went in a different direction, giving the award to the stage show Hamilton, a pre-recorded performance with the original cast for Disney+ that was released on the streaming platform last year.

Hamilton has a huge fanbase of its own, but its fair to say Bo Burnham’s fanbase was more than a little disappointed that his special didn’t get the credit they felt it deserved.

Advert 10

‘Never thought I’d be sad to see Hamilton win an award. I wanted #BoBurnham to win that Emmy so, so badly. Hope he knows he deserved it,’ one fan tweeted, while another wrote ‘#boburnham was robbed! he made ORIGINAL content, was not a Broadway show that aired on TV.’

Advert 10

‘Can’t imagine watching Bo Burnham’s Inside and then picking a recording of a 3 year old Broadway performance for excellence in television,’ tweeted one journalist watching the ceremony.

Advert 10

Sadly, while Burnham attended the ceremony, he didn’t make it on stage to give a speech during the main awards show, with the three categories he did win being announced before the televised show aired.